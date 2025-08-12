Westminster Barracks / Eluding & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2025 @ 1643 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 / MM 11.2, Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Eluding / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kyle Patton
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/2025, at approximately 1643 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 11 in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle failed to stop and continued driving Northbound on Interstate 91. All means to stop the vehicle were terminated. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was at Shag Bark Hill in Putney. The operator was identified as Kyle Patton (35) of Brattleboro, VT. An investigation determined that Patton had eluded law enforcement and had violated his conditions of release. Patton was arrested and subsequently transported back to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Patton was issued a flash citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/11/2025 at 1230 hours. Patton was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.