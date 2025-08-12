Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Eluding & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1005838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Westminster Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2025 @ 1643 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 / MM 11.2, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Patton                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/2025, at approximately 1643 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 11 in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle failed to stop and continued driving Northbound on Interstate 91. All means to stop the vehicle were terminated. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was at Shag Bark Hill in Putney. The operator was identified as Kyle Patton (35) of Brattleboro, VT. An investigation determined that Patton had eluded law enforcement and had violated his conditions of release. Patton was arrested and subsequently transported back to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Patton was issued a flash citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/11/2025 at 1230 hours. Patton was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held on $5,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 at 1230 hours.           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

