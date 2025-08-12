St Albans Barracks / Operating Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2005712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 @1934

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Springs, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Kristen Thrasher

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VICTIM: June Lacoste

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 at approximately 1930 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to the Highgate Point of Entry for a report of a stolen vehicle. Members from US Customs and Boarder Protection advised that Kristen Thrasher of Massachusetts was atempting to enter the US in a stolen Hyundai. Upon arrival, Vermont State Police confirmed that Thrasher was the sole occupant of the said stolen vehicle. She was issued a citation for operating without owners consent and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 8, 2025. The vehicle was subseuqently towed to the Vermont State Police barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.