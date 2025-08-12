St Albans Barracks / Operating Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 @1934
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Springs, VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Kristen Thrasher
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VICTIM: June Lacoste
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 at approximately 1930 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to the Highgate Point of Entry for a report of a stolen vehicle. Members from US Customs and Boarder Protection advised that Kristen Thrasher of Massachusetts was atempting to enter the US in a stolen Hyundai. Upon arrival, Vermont State Police confirmed that Thrasher was the sole occupant of the said stolen vehicle. She was issued a citation for operating without owners consent and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 8, 2025. The vehicle was subseuqently towed to the Vermont State Police barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
