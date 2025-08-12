Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Operating Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2005712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 @1934

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Springs, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Kristen Thrasher                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

VICTIM: June Lacoste

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 at approximately 1930 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to the Highgate Point of Entry for a report of a stolen vehicle. Members from US Customs and Boarder Protection advised that Kristen Thrasher of Massachusetts was atempting to enter the US in a stolen Hyundai. Upon arrival, Vermont State Police confirmed that Thrasher was the sole occupant of the said stolen vehicle. She was issued a citation for operating without owners consent and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 8, 2025. The vehicle was subseuqently towed to the Vermont State Police barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

