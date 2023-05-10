Charge to Charge Announces Support for Advanced Mobile Payment’s AMP 6500 Device to Expand into the Canadian Market

This combined solution provides our customers with the most streamlined and cost-effective solution on a reliable outdoor-rated device” — Sarah Adams, SVP of Business Development, Charge to Charge

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge to Charge, a leader in EV Charging Software integrated with EMV compliant card payment terminals in the North America region, now supports the AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment Inc.) 6500 EMV Smart payment device. The AMP 6500 will be exclusively configured and deployed by Unattended Card Payments, Inc (UCP Inc).

Charge to Charge is an Android-based point-of-sale application running natively on the AMP 6500 outdoor rated unattended Smart payment terminal. The AMP 6500 combined with Charge to Charges EV point-of-sale software provides a turn-key solution to owners and operators. This point-of-sale application is directly integrated with a smart charger control board to start, stop, and monitor the flow of electricity. A web-based backend portal provides a variety of robust features including transaction reporting, remote management, and digital signage scheduling.

Charge to Charge is designed to address the new California Air Resources Board (CARB) Regulations for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment requirements regarding credit card payment acceptance, labeling, and reporting. These regulations specifically require disclosure of all fees at the point of sale, credit card reader, and mobile payment via NFC reader. EV charging systems that are solely subscription and membership based will not qualify for state or federal funding.

The AMP 6500 is a self-service, physically robust payment device built to withstand the toughest environments without sacrificing speed, security, or payment methods. The secure Android OS makes development easy, allowing software to be custom-tailored for any use case. Combining a high-resolution touch screen with swipe, tap, chip & PIN and QR payment functionality, the 6500 is an all-in-one solution that is simple to install and maintain. An extra-robust casing built to IP 65 dust and water resistance standard, UL 94 V-0 flame resistance, and IK 08 vandal-proofing ensure that the 6500 can be deployed in any kind of environment, without having to worry about damage or weathering.

“We are excited to have a partner like Charge to Charge to bring an EV charging solution to market that combines their deep knowledge of the EV industry, safety, and regulations with the enhanced user experience and payment security of modern EMV Smart devices like our 6500 terminals” said Robert Downton, SVP of Sales North America, from AMP.

“Our solution, combined with AMP’s 6500, allows us to support partners in the Canadian market” said Sarah Adams, SVP of Business Development, from Charge to Charge. “This combined solution provides our customers with the most streamlined and cost-effective solution on a reliable outdoor-rated device.”

Complete charging solutions which can be customized and configured to meet your business’s unique needs. Let us help you connect the dots between your EV charger network and flexible card present payment platforms. Payment terminals available through Las Vegas-based distributor Unattended Card Payments, Inc., learn more at www.ucp-inc.com.

About AMP

Advanced Mobile Payment Inc. (AMP) is the payment technology company that “pays well with others.” A provides a range of EMV Smart devices – from handheld portable terminals, to modular checkout POS stations, to self-service kiosks – featuring a sleek design aesthetic while integrating seamlessly with POS software and other third-party solutions to deliver a complete, open, and collaborative ecosystem.

Learn more at www.amobilepayment.com

About Charge to Charge

Charge to Charge is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is specialized in unattended payment acceptance and regulations within the EV charging industry. Our first-of-its-kind software is designed to address open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real time. Our founders are seasoned professionals in the unattended and payment industries dedicated to empowering the EV Charging industry with a compliant, reliable and streamlined solution while creating a seamless experience for consumers.

Learn more at www.chargetocharge.com.

About Unattended Card Payments Inc.

Unattended Card Payments Inc. (UCP) is a payment device distributor and value-added reseller specializing in solutions for the self-service marketplace. UCP operates a PCI-PIN and PCI-P2PE Validated key injection facility located in the Southwest area of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Learn more at www.ucp-inc.com