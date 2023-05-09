Apply for a Governor’s Export Achievement Award

Applications are due July 31

MADISON, WI. MAY 8, 2023 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) invites Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success to apply for a 2023 Governor’s Export Achievement Award.

The awards are open to companies of all sizes and to organizations that have contributed to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.

“Wisconsin companies and products are known all around the world for their quality,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Through trainings such as ExporTech, trade ventures and more, WEDC can help companies achieve international success. The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards recognize the importance of the global market to Wisconsin’s thriving economy.”

The preliminary nomination process is simple, requiring only the submission of a short narrative (250 words or fewer) of the company’s recent exporting accomplishments. The online nomination form can be found at wedc.org/export-awards. Entries should focus on the company’s innovative international strategy and export growth results.

The deadline for preliminary nominations is 5 p.m. July 31.

A panel of international trade experts will review all submissions and identify a group of semifinalists who will move on to the next stage of the competition, where they will be asked to submit a more detailed application.

Award winners will be recognized at the 2023 Wisconsin Economic Summit in October. Winners will receive recognition at the event, a custom video about their company’s exporting efforts, a plaque and more.

Any Wisconsin company or organization successfully engaging in or assisting in the export of products or services produced in Wisconsin is eligible to apply. Company employees or those with knowledge of a deserving company can submit an award nomination for consideration.

For more details on the award or to complete a nomination form, visit wedc.org/export or contact Chad Hoffman at chad.hoffman@wedc.org.