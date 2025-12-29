WEDC recognized nationally for excellence in financial transparency 

Government Finance Officers Association honors WEDC for 12th year

MADISON, WI. DEC. 29, 2025 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has again earned national recognition for outstanding financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

GFOA awarded WEDC the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by an organization and its management.

According to GFOA, WEDC’s financial report was evaluated by an impartial panel and found to meet the program’s rigorous standards, including demonstrating a strong “spirit of full disclosure” that clearly and effectively communicates the organization’s financial story.

This marks the twelfth consecutive year WEDC has received the Certificate of Achievement, underscoring its sustained commitment to clear, accurate, and accessible financial reporting.

“Transparency is essential to building trust and ensuring that economic development efforts serve communities across Wisconsin,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC. “We work hard to make sure our financial information is clear and meaningful for taxpayers, policymakers, and partners. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources.”

In addition to the Certificate of Achievement, WEDC also received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024. The award recognizes excellence in budget presentation and reflects adherence to nationally recognized standards for effective governmental budgeting.

To earn the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, WEDC’s budget document was rated “proficient” in all four required categories—as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device—and met all fourteen mandatory evaluation criteria. More than 1,700 organizations participate annually in GFOA’s Budget Awards Program.

WEDC’s 2025 fiscal year budget is available online at: https://wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WEDC_OperationsBudgetPlan_FY25-Final.pdf

GFOA is a professional association representing more than 21,000 appointed and elected officials and finance practitioners across the United States and Canada. The organization provides publications, training, and resources designed to advance excellence in public finance management.