From events to experiences: How the Birkebeiner is redefining destination outdoor recreation

Ben Popp, Executive Director, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Column by Ben Popp, Executive Director, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation has spent decades building world-class events that bring people to Northern Wisconsin. The Birkie itself has long been a draw to the region; the iconic race introduces thousands of people each year to our trails, our communities, and our way of life. But as outdoor recreation continues to evolve and its role as an economic driver becomes more widely recognized, we’ve had to step back and ask an important question: Are events still the main reason people come here, or are they simply one part of a much bigger experience?

What we’re learning is that while events create awareness and excitement, they’re rarely the whole story. Take our Birkie Trail Run in September. It’s a phenomenal event with a great course, strong participation, and a loyal following, but when we dig into the data and talk directly with participants, a different picture emerges. People aren’t just coming for a two-hour race. They’re looking for a long weekend with friends, great food, unique lodging, access to trails and lakes, and the feeling of being somewhere different.

That realization has fundamentally shifted how we think about our role. Instead of asking, “How do we market this event?” we’re increasingly asking, “How do we help people experience this place?” That means working closely with local restaurants, lodging partners, outfitters, wineries, and small businesses to help visitors build a complete itinerary. If someone comes up on a Thursday night, enjoys local dining, explores the trails, participates in an event, and stays through the weekend, the impact—both economic and emotional—is far greater. And just as importantly, it’s far more likely they’ll come back.

We saw this mindset come to life in a powerful way with the development of our Community Center in Cable. What began as a project rooted in supporting skiers, bikers, and runners quickly became something much broader. Today, people come through that space not just for events or training but to walk their dog, meet friends for coffee, attend yoga classes, or simply use it as a home base to get outside. The building became a gateway to the trails and a true community hub—and in the process, it helped spur new businesses, housing development, and long-term investment in the area. It has reinforced what we were starting to understand, which is people are drawn to places that support the outdoor lifestyle they want to live.

Ultimately, this evolution is about shifting from being solely an event organizer to becoming a destination-driven outdoor experience provider. Northern Wisconsin has assets that can’t be replicated like vast public forests, remote trails, four-season recreation, and a deep connection to the outdoors. Our goal is to leverage those assets in a way that shapes people’s lives, supports our communities, and drives sustainable economic impact. Events will always be part of who we are, but the future lies in the experiences that surround them and in inviting people not just to visit but to return again and again.