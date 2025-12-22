Something new is brewing in southwest Wisconsin

Wired Rabbit Coffee Roasters brings new life to Cuba City’s historic downtown

MADISON, WI. DEC. 22, 2025 – A landmark in downtown Cuba City is preparing for a new chapter as Wired Rabbit Coffee Roasters transforms the former Cuba City State Bank and Post Office into a destination for coffee roasting, tasting, and community gathering, with the help of a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Joy and Corey Heller, owners of Wired Rabbit Coffee Roasters, relocated their family of seven from Galena, Illinois, after falling in love with Cuba City’s welcoming community, strong schools, and historic character. Their established roasting business currently supplies coffee shops, restaurants, and online customers. The Cuba City expansion marks their first Wisconsin-based location.

The Hellers envision Wired Rabbit as a destination for both residents and visitors, offering guided coffee tastings, roasting tours, and educational programming on the history and culture of coffee. They also plan to develop a flexible classroom and event space for workshops and community gatherings.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to blend small-town charm with a unique, educational experience,” said Joy Heller, co-owner of Wired Rabbit Coffee Roasters. “We hope Wired Rabbit becomes a place where people gather, learn, and take pride in Cuba City’s history.”

With an expected opening of April 2026, the Wired Rabbit Coffee House and Roastery and roaster will offer visitors guided coffee tastings and roasting demonstrations. Their classroom-style space will host workshops, book clubs, live music, and small events, making the café not just a business but a hub for curiosity and connection.

A $71,170 Community Development Investment grant from WEDC will help revitalize the century-old building, injecting new energy into a cornerstone of downtown. Once a symbol of local pride and daily life, the building will soon take on a new purpose as the home of The Wired Rabbit’s expanded roasting operation and a new café.

“This project strengthens a historic downtown, supports local entrepreneurship, and builds a destination that residents and visitors will enjoy for years to come,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “The Wired Rabbit is an example of how community-centered investment can spark new energy in Wisconsin’s rural places.”

The redevelopment is expected to create two full-time positions and several part-time opportunities for local youth. The Cuba City community has already shown strong support by awarding a $5,000 façade grant and assisting with planning and permitting.

In a community of just over 2,000 residents — but located along a state highway that brings more than 5,000 vehicles through downtown each day — Cuba City is poised to benefit from the increased foot traffic and renewed interest this project is likely to inspire.

With its blend of storytelling, craft coffee and community spirit, Wired Rabbit Coffee Roasters is poised to become a new gathering place, and a fresh brew of energy for Cuba City’s future.