Chicagoland Estate on Donwood Drive to be Sold at Auction June 5th
Located on the desirable Donwood Drive of Naperville, this English manor-style home in Illinois will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with starting bid of $750K.NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming June 5th online auction for the Chicagoland Estate in Naperville, IL. 7S460 Donwood Dr W was previously listed for $2,499,000 and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $750,000 on Monday, June 5th at 9:00 am CDT.
The three-level, 3 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bath, 6,294± square foot estate offers charming country living while located only 10 minutes from downtown Naperville. The home on a meticulously maintained 5± acres features vaulted ceilings, a designer kitchen by Cheryl D & Co. with an AGA stove, beautiful stone fireplaces, and a red barn accompanied by a fenced paddock with Nelson Waterer.
The beautiful barn, custom built by Barn Pros, features concrete floors, a center loft, 2+ European stall fronts, rubberized pavers, wash rack, and tack room. Great versatility in this building as it could be converted into a gymnasium, car collection storage or a pool/guest house.
“We knew a unique approach would best showcase the beauty of our home,” stated the sellers. “We have no doubt that Interluxe and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices together will achieve the best outcome for our property.”
“This property is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have an impressive amount of acreage for the neighborhood,” Stacy Kirk, Director of Client Development at Interluxe stated. “We are excited to share this remarkable home with discerning buyers who will appreciate the best this property has to offer.”
The Chicagoland Estate is being offered in cooperation with Heather Bejda of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 5th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, June 4, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12547. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
