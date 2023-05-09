Diamond Scientific Looks to Future with Reenergized Logo
Diamond Scientific unveiled its new, rebranded logos this week to the world.
I’m beyond excited about the future of this company and our new logo is a perfect representation of that.”COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Scientific unveiled its new, rebranded logos this week to the world. Always looking to the future, the refresh comes after multiple recent high-profile promotions in the company, positioning it toward explosive growth in the coming years.
Diamond Scientific opened its doors in 2008 with its now iconic, classic logo and quickly established itself as the industry standard within the field of BioGas and Landfill Gas instrumentation and solutions. The new logo does retain elements of the classic in order to illustrate the point that even though Diamond has its sights set on the future, customers can still expect the decades of experience and expertise the name has always represented.
“I’m beyond excited about the future of this company and our new logo is a perfect representation of that,” said CEO Ramon Rivera. “We’ve made some big moves recently and made our family even bigger and this new brand is the perfect way to bring us together.”
Major additions at the executive level include the promotion of Shane Marrs to Director of Biogas Systems, the promotion of Eric Provost to National Marketing Manager, and the promotion of Teresa Espy to the position of Chief Operations Officer for Diamond Scientific.
“I absolutely love our new logo. It’s clean, professional, contemporary, crisp, and really feels like it somehow captures exactly who we are as a company,” said Espy.
Diamond Scientific is a Veteran Owned-VOSB, HUBZone, DOT-DBE company. We constantly seek opportunities and products that will contribute to a better world. By providing equipment that will offer environmental benefits, as well as cost benefits to those pursuing alternative energy solutions, we hope to do our part to lessen the impact of energy production on our environment and climate.
