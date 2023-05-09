Tuesday, May 9

Housing was a priority during 2023 session. Here are bills Gov. Inslee signed into law Monday

Gov. Jay Inslee visited King County Monday afternoon to sign into law a large package of housing-related bills passed during the 2023 legislative session. “This session our legislature needed to go big so people could go home,” Inslee said. “And our Legislature — I’m happy to say — has gone big this year so people can go home.” The governor added that homelessness is a housing crisis while also noting that the behavioral health system needs to be improved as well. “But fundamentally we don’t have enough roofs for people to be under in the state of Washington,” the governor said. Lawmakers allocated over $1 billion dollars for the 2023-25 biennium for housing to help construction keep pace with the more than one million homes that are estimated to be needed in the state over the next 20 years. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Olympian)

State seeks to repair harm caused by racially restrictive real estate covenants

Washington state is setting aside money to help people who were hurt by racially restrictive real estate covenants — documents that were used to enforce segregation in the early- to mid-20th century. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure into law Monday that will create a down payment assistance program for people affected by the racist covenants, which were often used to ban property from being sold or rented to someone who wasn’t white. Descendants of those discriminated against would also qualify under the law. These documents frequently barred Black, Indigenous, Asian and other people of color from entire neighborhoods, excluding them from homeownership opportunities and limiting their ability to build generational wealth. Continue reading at Axios. (Annelise Capossela)

Suciasaurus Rex Named Washington State’s Official Dinosaur

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill designating the Suciasaurus rex as the official dinosaur of the state. Inslee signed into law House Bill 1020 on Thursday. The new law honors a therapod fossil discovered in 2012 at Sucia Island State Park in Washington’s San Juan Islands. The fossil belonged to a therapod, a two-legged meat eater like the Velociraptor and the Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the Burke Museum. Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, sponsored the bill starting in 2019 at the suggestion of a group of fourth graders in her district. “Designating the Suciasaurus rex the state dinosaur has always been about civic engagement for our youth and their government,” Morgan said in a statement after the bill passed the House. “Passing their Dino-mite bill shows that we value their opinions and their contributions to our communities.” Continue reading at The Skanner. (Wikipedia)

Associated Press

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs law allowing duplexes, fourplexes (Bateman)

Aberdeen Daily World

‘No More Stolen Sisters’

Axios

State seeks to repair harm caused by racially restrictive real estate covenants (Taylor)

New Washington law allows more police vehicle chases

Bellingham Herald

More workers at Whatcom’s 3rd largest employer are seeking to form a union

Housing was a priority during 2023 session. Here are bills Gov. Inslee signed into law Monday (Bateman, Taylor, Thai, Gregerson, Kuderer, Shewmake, Mullet, Trudeau)

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: State lawmakers take step to improve child care (Senn)

Camas joins lawsuit against ‘forever chemicals’ manufacturers

Everett Herald

Sound Transit: Prioritize Lynnwood over East Link

Comment: State should make itself a haven for abortion care

Comment: Bill of Rights’ guarantees come with limits and duties

Editorial: Lawmakers can reach accord on drug possession law (Robinson)

Editorial: Pride event should work with Arlington on safety

Olympian

In 2020, the Puyallup River was polluted. Now a hydroelectric dam operator must pay $1M

El Niño likely in 2023. Here’s how it differs from La Niña, what it means for the PNW

Seattle Times

Fred Meyer, QFC illegally barred BLM pins at work, judge rules

Gov. Inslee signs bills to increase housing in WA (Kuderer)

Judge approves $1 million settlement over Puyallup River rubber spill

Skagit Valley Herald

Drug task force fearing for funding

The Skanner

Suciasaurus Rex Named Washington State’s Official Dinosaur (Morgan)

Spokesman Review

Spokane City Council outlaws public drug use, possession

Washington passes climate goals for crypto and data centers

After Idaho’s strict abortion ban, OB-GYNs stage a quick exodus

Ponderosa pines and other trees of Eastern Washington soon will be featured on Capitol grounds in Olympia

Tri-City Herald

5 roundabouts in 3 miles. West Richland’s new $31M ‘ game changer’ for traffic access

Vancouver Business Journal

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Both Awarded ‘A’ Grade

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla looks to expand tax exemption program used by Lodge developers

Washington Post

Most U.S. adults say the abortion pill mifepristone should stay on the market, Post-ABC poll finds

Yakima Herald-Republic

State proposes permanent rules for temporary worker housing

Higher interest rates, lack of affordable homes slow Yakima Valley real estate sales

Farmworkers continue to speak out about conditions at Sunnyside mushroom plant

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Gov. Inslee signs bills aimed at housing costs, shortage (Taylor, Chopp)

Largest penalty in Washington environmental criminal case ordered after turf pollutes river

Washington Attorney General warns of recent small business scam

Washington State Patrol helping law enforcement make traffic stops from the air

Landslide blocking tracks causes Amtrak to cancel trains between Seattle and Portland

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Inslee signs law allowing duplexes, fourplexes in Washington (Bateman)

KUOW Public Radio

Washington needs YOU to fight the green crab invasion!: Today So Far

KXLY (ABC)

More multi-family housing raises fears for homeowners, hopes for buyers

Cascadia Daily News

2021 flood victims face rising housing costs, homelessness

MyNorthwest

Seattle City Council works to create protections for firefighters

West Seattle Bridge ramp reopens as crews repair hole early

Gov. Inslee signs 10 housing bills into law in WA’s ‘year of housing’

Seattle Public Library announces plan for young adults nationwide to access banned books

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: City gives approval to zoning exceptions for Alki Elementary rebuild