Erik Leishman Joins Landing Rock Cash Management as EVP of Business Development
Landing Rock Cash Management
Cash management industry veteran to head up business development.NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Landing Rock Group LLC (“Landing Rock”), an affiliate of Double Rock Corp., today announced that Erik Leishman has joined Landing Rock Cash Management as Executive Vice President of Business Development. “We’re very fortunate to be able to welcome Erik Leishman to the Landing Rock team. Erik’s background is truly impressive and wide ranging, beginning with his time at Merrill Lynch & Co., followed by several years at Double Rock focusing on cash management, and over 3 years in Morgan Stanley’s fixed income department,” said Landing Rock president, Bruce Bent II. “Erik’s deep experience in cash management and federally insured products is truly unique. One of the products in his quiver is Landing Rock’s Insured Deposit Account. The IDA offers one convenient online account with up to $50 million in FDIC coverage, versus single banks offering $250,000 each. It is also currently offering an interest rate many times higher than the national average,” Bent II added.
Erik Leishman said, “Over the years, many clients have expressed the desire for better yields and peace of mind with their cash reserves. It’s exciting that I can now show them federally insured products that offer high interest, daily liquidity, and extended insurance coverage. You don’t have to be a big institution to benefit either. The IDA is so powerful and easy to use, and with current interest rate for accounts up to $1 million at an attractive 5%, it’s no wonder it’s become so popular. Whether an individual, a corporation, homeowners’ associations, school districts or charities, I’m looking forward to speaking to all of you."
Landing Rock Group LLC is an online cash management provider to financial advisors and their clients, as well as direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Landing Rock is an affiliate of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock’s Terms and Conditions before investing.
Bruce Bent II
Double Rock Corp.
+1 646-261-9091
email us here