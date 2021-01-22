La Scuola d’Italia, New York's International Italian School and IB World School Introduces a Cutting Edge New Program
La Scuola d’Italia, is enjoying success with its recently launched new program, Interests & Careers Event Series 2020-21: Building Links for the Future.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Scuola d'Italia, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side, is already enjoying success and recognition with its recently launched new program, Interests & Careers Event Series 2020-21: Building Links for the Future.
— Matteo Torre, President Ferrari North America
“This unique program supports our students’ personal goals beyond the high school and university levels by providing them direct access to international leaders and experts,” said Head of School, Maria Palandra, PhD.
President of Ferrari North America Matteo Torre praised the program, “I was truly impressed with the students’ insightful and unique questions. It was clear they were prepared, their ideas diligently researched. There’s going to be some real international leaders coming from this group.”
“What makes us so particularly proud of this program is that it is essentially designed by the students themselves. They told us what their current interests were, and also what they wanted their future careers to be,” said Palandra. “Architecture, automobile manufacturing, consumer products, sports management, and fashion were just some of their passions. The school community then invited extraordinarily accomplished people in those areas to speak directly with our students, answer their questions and the results have been truly amazing.”
Santo Versace, former President and founder of Gianni Versace, led an intimate Zoom chat where La Scuola d’Italia students asked questions about the iconic brand Versace, its history, and what advice he would give to students in finding their work interests and passions. “I fell in love with the La Scuola students and truly enjoyed speaking with them. I’m looking forward to seeing them again in the Spring and perhaps even one day in the international business world.”
After one talk, Tommaso Mattone, a senior, reflected, “I always thought that the world of work was something really far away in time, and that it was something that I would have to understand and take seriously in a distant future. And now I find myself in the last year of high-school, and I’m thinking about college preparation and how close I am getting to making important decisions in my life that will eventually lead to a world I thought to be far from me. Moderating the interview helped me to comprehend more. It was very helpful to talk with a person that has achieved such a high level of success. I’m really grateful that my school gave me this opportunity.”
About The International Baccalaureate Program, Global Management and Leadership, Interests & Careers Event Series 2020-21: Building Links for the Future
La Scuola d’Italia’s faculty asked its high school students what their future goals and career interests were. The school community then decided to invite extraordinarily accomplished people in those areas of interest to speak directly with the students. Meetings are conducted in a questions and answers format, either in English or Italian, according to the interviewee's preference. Before the talk, the students extensively research each guest, his/her background, expertise, and company. The analysis is further supported by a professor who teaches at university level and is La Scuola’s global education and career consultant. This academic and published author offers an extracurricular course for select high school students at the school, entitled Global Management and Leadership.
About La Scuola d’Italia
La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” was founded in 1977 and is located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in a beautiful 17,000 square foot mansion built in 1916 at 12 East 96th Street, just steps from Central Park. It is New York City’s first and only international Italian and American school and includes all grades pre-K through high school. La Scuola d’Italia is also the only school in the world that offers the combination of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the Esame di Stato (the Italian Ministry of Education State Exam, which is recognized by universities in the United States and European Union). This multi-faceted, international approach provides a strong foundation in Classical and Scientific studies while offering tangible real-world applications. By the time La Scuola d’Italia students leave for university level education, either in the U.S. or abroad, they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in all their future endeavors.
