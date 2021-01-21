La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” of New York and IB World School Invites Alumni to Come Back to School.
La Scuola d’Italia is proud to announce the creation of the Alumni Association.
I am quite proud and sincerely happy that our former students have immediately answered the call of this Association.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Scuola d’Italia is proud to announce the creation of the Alumni Association. An international network that will reconnect all former students with La Scuola and create a mentorship program for new students. A network spanning the Atlantic, strengthening the connections of La Scuola d’Italia with Alumni and former students. Through social media and digital outreach, former students of La Scuola will be able to participate even more than before with the activities of the school.

The Alumni Association is an important part of the community of La Scuola; the recent outpouring of support not only from Alumni but also former students attending a short time, is a testament of the incredible institution many of them call their Alma Mater.
“I am quite proud and sincerely happy that our former students have immediately answered the call of this Association. Most of our Alumni live now in the US and in Europe, proving that La Scuola succeeded in creating “Cittadini del Mondo”. All of them have great memories of the years spent at La Scuola and this is the best reward any school could ask for”, commented Maria Palandra, Head of the School.
About La Scuola d’Italia
La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” was founded in 1977 and is located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in a beautiful 17,000 square foot mansion built in 1916 at 12 East 96th Street, just steps from Central Park. It is New York City’s first and only international Italian and American school and includes all grades pre-K through high school. La Scuola d’Italia is also the only school in the world that offers the combination of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the Esame di Stato (the Italian Ministry of Education State Exam, which is recognized by universities in the United States and European Union). This multi-faceted, international approach provides a strong foundation in Classical and Scientific studies while offering tangible real-world applications. By the time La Scuola d’Italia students leave for university level education, either in the U.S. or abroad, they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in all their future endeavors.
