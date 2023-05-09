Chad Dudley and Micki Love to Speak at PILMMA Super Summit in New Orleans

Renowned Experts in PI Law Firm Management and Operations Will Share their Expertise on Hiring, Onboarding, and Retaining A+ Team Players

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Firm Xcelerator co-founders, Chad Dudley and Micki Love, are set to be featured speakers at the upcoming PILMMA (Personal Injury Lawyers Marketing and Management Association) Super Summit. The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA, from May 16 to May 18, 2023.

This personal injury law powerhouse duo's presentation is titled "Hiring, Onboarding, and Retaining Those A+ Team Players." It will focus on the significance of onboarding and training to ensure that a law firm can grow smoothly and quickly. The talk will cover several essential points, including the importance of an employee’s first day, the 60-day orientation, ongoing training, KPIs for every staff member, and annual reviews.

"We're excited to have Chad Dudley and Micki Love speaking at our Super Summit," says Ken Hardison, President and Founder of PILMMA. "Their expertise in personal injury law and operations is invaluable, and their insights on hiring, onboarding, and retaining top talent will be incredibly useful for our attendees."

If you're interested in having Chad or Micki speak on this or another PI operational topic or appear on a law firm-related podcast, contact Elizabeth Harrell.

You can also follow Law Firm Xcelerator on social media to keep updated with their latest insights and industry news.

For more information on the PILMMA Super Summit, please visit PILMMA.org.

About Law Firm Xcelerator

Law Firm Xcelerator's consultants are industry leaders helping law firms grow and reach their full potential. Led by Micki Love and Chad Dudley, the Xcelerator team has over 78 years of combined Personal Injury experience advising some of the nation’s fastest-growing firms. Law Firm Xcelerator provides a framework to improve all aspects of a PI law firm’s operations, from intake to case management and all points in between. Whether looking for planning sessions or coaching for attorneys, case managers, or intake, Law Firm Xcelerator can improve your efficiency, increase your average fee, and more. For more information, visit www.lawfirmxcelerator.com.

