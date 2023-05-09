Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,996 in the last 365 days.

Long Island Council of The Navy League of the United States secures US Navy Grant

Group of 11 people, LI Council Navy League Corporate Committee, CMC Josh Sturgill USN 5th from left

LI Council Navy League Corp Comm, CMC Josh Sturgill USN 5th from left

Three men at LI Council Navy League of the US event, Owen Watford, CMC Josh Sturgill, Walter A. Poggi Retlif Testing Laboratories

LI Council Navy League US, Owen Watford, CMC Josh Sturgill, Walter A. Poggi Retlif Testing Laboratories

Walter A. Poggi, President, Retlif Testing Labs, LI Council of the Navy League of the USA, Corporate Committee Chairman speaking at podium

Walter A. Poggi, President, Retlif Testing Labs, LI Council of the Navy League of the USA, Corporate Committee Chairman 966.JPG

$2 million for Suffolk County Community College to stimulate workforce training and redevelopment.

a potential game changer for the Long Island economy and Long Island defense manufacturers. It is also pivotal for the US Navy because it will result in an educated professional workforce”
— Walter A. Poggi

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent meeting of the Corporate Committee of the Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States, US Navy Command Master Chief Joshua Sturgill who is Command Senior Enlisted Leader for Team Submarines, announced a $2 million grant for Advanced Manufacturing Scholarships supported by the Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base. The $2 million grant was awarded to Suffolk County Community College and will be funded over a five year period covering tuition of 500 certificate students.

The event represented the culmination of the Long Island Council Corporate Committee’s year-long effort to stimulate workforce training and re-development in alignment with the US Navy’s Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Program.

Walter A. Poggi, Corporate Committee Chairman and President of Ronkonkoma, NY-based Retlif Testing Laboratories stated, “members of the Corporate Committee have been diligently working to develop stronger and closer ties with the US Navy, and this grant is a potential game changer for the Long Island economy and Long Island defense manufacturers. It is also pivotal for the US Navy because it will result in an educated professional workforce knowledgeable of the most rapidly evolving technologies in the manufacturing sector of the Submarine Industrial Base (DIB). Their skills and nationally recognized credentials will make them eminently capable of fulfilling the Navy’s goals to develop leading edge submarines and other vessels. These capabilities are direly needed today in American shipyards, with American manufacturers and throughout the U.S. military and maritime industry.”

The event was held at Suffolk County Community College (SCCC), Brentwood, NY campus. A crowd of sixty from over two dozen prominent Long Island defense manufacturers and defense testing organizations as well as interested parties from higher education and county, state and federal governments, were among the first to learn the welcome news. In addition to keynote speaker Command Master Chief Joshua Sturgill, other dignitaries who spoke included Rosalie Drago, Commissioner, Suffolk County Department of Labor and SCCC President Edward T. Bonahue. US Navy Rear Admiral Scott W. Pappano, Program Executive Officer, Strategic Submarines, addressed the gathering remotely via zoom conference.

James Stanco
Progressive Marketing Group, Inc.
+1 631-681-6902
email us here

You just read:

Long Island Council of The Navy League of the United States secures US Navy Grant

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more