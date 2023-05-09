ACSF Reregisters Priester Aviation & Mayo Aviation to its Industry Audit Standard (IAS) Registry
The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) has reregistered Priester Aviation and Mayo Aviation to its Industry Audit Standard Registry.
“Mayo is proud of our partnership with the ACSF and this achievement of the very rigorous IAS requirement.” ”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Charter Safety Foundation (https://ACSF.aero), a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to promote aviation safety among general and business aviation operators, has recently reregistered Priester Aviation and Mayo Aviation to its Industry Audit Standard (IAS) Registry. The ACSF’s audit is a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices.
— Brent Moldowan, President, Mayo Aviation
ACSF’s thorough audit helps organizations measure best practices, explained Bryan Burns, President of the Air Charter Safety Foundation. “The Industry Audit Standard requires standards far above the minimum safety requirements,” Burns said. “As such, it has led the industry in setting high-performing safety standards and has consistently increased the audit’s safety performance evidence since its inception in 2009.”
Burns continued: “Adding to my delight with congratulating Priester and Mayo Aviation companies on their IAS renewal is the fact that both Andy Priester and Bill Mayo are founding members of the ACSF—something we’re all extremely proud of.”
Two years ago, the ACSF added new requirements to the Industry Audit Standard that evaluate an operator’s compliance with FAR 14 CFR Part 5 SMS standards and ICAO Annex 19 safety management.
President Brent Moldowan of Mayo Aviation, an Englewood, Colorado-based aviation company, is pleased that his company has surpassed regulatory standards and maintained the ACSF’s rigorous auditing standards for the seventh time since 2010. “Mayo is proud of our partnership with the ACSF and this achievement of the very rigorous IAS requirement. I think our long-standing commitment to the ACSF mission and the high standards that the organization demands speak for themselves. We’re happy to publicize this validation to make our customers aware of how critically important we consider adhering to the highest safety standards.”
Andy Priester, Chairman and CEO of Priester Aviation and Mayo Aviation, echoed Moldowan’s comments. “It just confirms how very serious our two companies are at creating a culture of safety, and achieving the absolute highest levels of it. And we know from long experience that the ACSF and its IAS represent the pinnacle of safety commitment.”
To view a list of aviation operators that are on the ACSF Industry Audit Standard Registry, visit: https://acsf.aero/ias-operator-registry. And, to learn more about completing ACSF’s Industry Audit Standard, visit https://acsf.aero/IAS.
About the ACSF
The Air Charter Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization with more than 300 member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public. In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The ACSF also provides its members with cost-effective Safety Management System (SMS) and Flight Data Monitoring programs as well as third-party management oversight of the FAA’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Annually in the spring, the Foundation hosts its ACSF Safety Symposium.
About Priester Aviation
Priester Aviation, located in Chicago, is among the world’s most experienced global private aviation companies, specializing in aircraft management and private travel solutions. With more than 75 years of experience, Priester Aviation is among the elite private aircraft management companies that hold the highest safety accreditations, including the ARGUS Platinum rating, Wyvern approval, IS-BAO Stage III and Air Charter Safety Foundation certifications. priesterav.com.
About Mayo Aviation
Mayo Aviation, headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, is a national aircraft management, maintenance and charter service provider. Since 1978, aircraft owners have trusted Mayo Aviation to effectively manage their assets and aviation services with industry-leading transparency. Mayo Aviation and Flight for Life Colorado have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, serving the people in the Rocky Mountain West region for more than 40 years. mayoaviation.com.
# # #
