Roadway shut down, both lanes
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 116 S near Carlstrom rd in Bristol currently has both lanes of traffic shut down due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
