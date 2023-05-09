Submit Release
Roadway shut down, both lanes

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 116 S near Carlstrom rd  in Bristol currently has both lanes of traffic shut down due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

2777 ST. GEORGE RD WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111/ FAX: 802.878.3173

 

