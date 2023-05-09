Learn how to identify wildflowers at May 13 MDC virtual program

Submit Release
JOPLIN, Mo. – Being able to identify wildflowers that are blooming in abundance at this time of year will add enjoyment to any outdoors outing.

People can learn about wildflowers found in this region and can also get tips on how some of these plants can add beauty and habitat benefits to a backyard at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Wildflowers: Wonderful Wildflower ID.” This free online program will be May 13 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program is recommended for ages 12 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191674

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will describe the types of native wildflowers that are blooming and the habitats they can be found in. She will talk about how these wildflowers proved a great reason to get out and explore the outdoors and she’ll also discuss the benefits of adding native wildflowers to gardens and flowerbeds.

Though the May 13 program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3423.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

