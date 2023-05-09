Truth and Liberty Coalition Inaugural Awards Banquet Fundraiser
“Biblical values and freedom are under attack in our nation like never before.” -- Richard Harris, T&L Banquet MC
Biblical values and freedom are under attack in our nation like never before. It is critically important that we support patriots who stand for truth in the face of opposition and persecution.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth & Liberty Coalition (T&L), Inc., a non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado, held the first inaugural awards banquet fundraiser recently on the campus of Charis Bible College, located at 800 Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park, Colorado.
— Richard Harris, T&L executive director
The keynote speaker was bestselling author and award-winning filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. D’Souza’s political documentaries 2016: Obama’s America and America: Imagine a World Without Her are among the highest-grossing political films ever.
“I don’t know how we ended with two awards named after patriots called Samuel,” said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director. “But, you know, Hollywood’s got its awards called the Grammys; maybe we should call our award ‘The Sammys.”
The Samuel Adams Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional courage, commitment, and effective leadership to defend the Gospel of Christ and the unalienable rights to freedom under God. “Adams was a devout Christian who believed that individual liberty is a gift from God but proclaimed that all people have the duty to obey God’s will in everything,” Harris said.
The 2023 Samuel Adams Award recipient honors the work and sacrifice of longtime lawyer and minister Mat Staver.
“Staver has devoted virtually his entire, long and distinguished career to the cause of defending the freedom of Christians not only to speak but to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Harris said.
“In 2020, Staver and Liberty Counsel came alongside Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College during the Covid pandemic and successfully fought to preserve our First Amendment rights to assembly and the free exercise of religion,” Harris said.
The goal of the second award, Samuel Whittemore Award for Heroic Christian Citizenship, is to recognize exceptional sacrifice and courage by an everyday believer who stands firm for the truth of the Gospel and our God-given freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
“We have chosen to name this award after an extraordinary, but little-known, everyday American patriot from the days of the American Revolutionary War who courageously stood in the gap for freedom and paid a very high price,” Harris said.
The 2023 Samuel Whittemore Award recipient is Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado. “Jack Phillips is an artist, a baker, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a businessman, and above all else, a follower of Jesus Christ,” said Harris. “He doesn’t belong in a courtroom. He belongs at the counter of Masterpiece Cakeshop, creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind cakes for his customers.”
For more than ten years now, Jack has been in repeated court battles, fighting for the simple freedom to live according to his faith. “That’s because, in 2012, Jack respectfully and humbly declined to custom design and created a wedding cake celebrating a homosexual marriage. Even today, Jack finds himself in a 3rd case defending Biblical values and his personal religious beliefs.
“We at the Truth & Liberty Coalition are thrilled to recognize the heroic stand taken for the Lord and for the freedom of us all by granting Jack Phillips the Samuel Whittemore Award for Heroic Christian Citizenship.”
In addition to presenting awards Harris provided the organization’s vision moving forward to the audience. “Our vision is to disciple nations by equipping, uniting, and mobilizing believers in Jesus Christ to stand for truth in the ‘Seven Mountains of Cultural Influence.’ Those ‘mountains’ are Family, Business, Religion, Arts and Entertainment, Media, Education, and Government.”
For more information, go to: https://truthandliberty.net
The dramatization depicted God sending the fourth man “like unto the Son of God” (Dan. 3:25) to save the three Hebrew servants from the fire, developed by Robert and Elizabeth Muren—creators of the patriotic In God We Trust musical and leaders of the Charis Bible College Film & Production School
The following people and groups were recognized for the inaugural event's success: event sponsors, Andrew and Jamie Wommack; T&L board members; T&L staff; chef and kitchen personnel and “all the incredible teams” at the ministry.
More than 500 people attended the historic event.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. A new live call-in show.
--30--
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here