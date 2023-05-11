Vessel Documentation Online LLC Sees Uptick in MARAD Waiver Applications as Coast Guard Cracks Down on Illegal Charters
As Coast Guard Busts Illegal Charters, More Vessel Owners Opt for MARAD Waiver
We commend the Coast Guard for stopping illegal charters. We have helped many vessel owners over the years to have the documentation they need to use their vessel how they want, safely and legally.”BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Documentation Online LLC, a site that provides access to NVDC forms such as the MARAD waiver, has seen an increase in these applications. This comes as the Coast Guard enforces rules against illegal charters.
According to The U.S. Naval Institute, “From 2020 to early 2021, (the) U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami saw an almost 100 percent increase in illegal charter terminations.” Furthermore, the Institute went on to say “this drastic increase in illegal charter terminations may not be entirely attributable to increased vessel traffic.”
Many of these illegal charters break the law in regard to how many passengers can be on a chartered vessel. According to the United States Coast Guard, “US Flagged vessels… can carry up to 12 passengers.”
Even then, those vessels must be “flagged,” which means they are documented with the Coast Guard. Those are the services that Vessel Documentation Online LLC assists with. The LLC provides access to initial documentation, to forms that renew that documentation, as well as forms to reinstate expired documentation, and other services.
In addition to forms relating to vessel documentation, Vessel Documentation Online LLC also provides access to forms to apply for a First Preferred Ship’s Mortgage, an Abstract of Title, and others.
For more information about working with a US Coast Guard documentation center, getting on the US Boat registry, or to make a press inquiry, contact Vessel Documentation Online, LLC at admin@usvesseldocumentation.center.
