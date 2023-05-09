Peachtree Dermatology Associates Joins PhyNet Dermatology
New affiliation expands footprint in Atlanta, GA
The providers at Peachtree Dermatology Associates are on the leading edge of skin health and are nationally recognized as leaders in their field.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its recent affiliation with Peachtree Dermatology Associates (PDA), a six-provider, full-service dermatology practice located at 371 E. Paces Ferry Road, Suite #900 in Atlanta, Georgia. Over the last several decades, PDA has been treating patients of all ages in their local community. The Practice offers advanced skin care services for both medical and cosmetic patients, including a state-of-the-art aesthetic center staffed with highly skilled and experienced aestheticians.
— Stephen M. Pirri
Under the new relationship, PDA will leverage PhyNet’s operational expertise and business support services, enabling all providers to focus exclusively on patient care. “The providers at Peachtree Dermatology Associates are on the leading edge of skin health and are nationally recognized as leaders in their field. We are proud to welcome them to the team as we continue to expand our footprint in Atlanta and the Southeast region,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO.
The affiliation with Peachtree Dermatology expands the PhyNet network of managed practices to nine locations in Georgia and over 115 in the United States with more than 280 network providers. Peachtree Dermatology was represented by Physician Growth Partners (PGP) throughout the entirety of the transaction process. Michael Kroin, PGP’s CEO and Managing Partner, noted, “Despite thoroughly vetting a number of potential partners, our client felt that PhyNet Dermatology’s vision best resonated with their own – not only within the Atlanta market, but across the dermatologic space as a whole. They felt the approach PhyNet Dermatology is taking to progress the practice of dermatology not only from a clinical quality perspective, but also from a physician empowerment perspective was key in building enough trust to begin a new chapter in Peachtree’s long and storied history. I am confident this next chapter will only be additive to those that preceded.”
With their combined expertise and unique specialties, the providers at PDA remain committed to the clinical outcomes and individualized patient care they have always delivered. It is with great pleasure that we announce our newest relationship with the following PDA providers:
• Sylvia W. Wright, MD
• Christine M. Law, MD
• Titilola Sode, MD
• Adam J. Swigost, MD
• Ewa M. Rooney, PA-C
• Olivia M. Sullivan, NP-C
“Optimal skin health for our patients remains our top priority,” commented Dr. Law. “We are proud to join the PhyNet Dermatology network,” Dr. Wright added. “The affiliation allows us to continue providing unparalleled access to leading-edge dermatologic care, in the same fashion as we always have.”
For more information about Peachtree Dermatology Associates, please visit peachtreedermatology.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network providers at 115 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
