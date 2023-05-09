TrellisWare Achieves Global Deployment of 100,000 TSM®-Enabled Radios

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced the milestone achievement of 100,000 radios deployed throughout the world with the company’s TSM® waveform, providing customers with mission-critical resilient communications for operations in congested and contested environments.

TrellisWare has developed a global ecosystem built on the proven scalability and performance of the TSM waveform and a unique business model that has enabled a diverse range of systems, including TrellisWare® radios, trusted industry partner radios, and uncrewed systems. As a result, the TSM waveform has become the interoperability standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications.

“This milestone of fielding over 100,000 systems with the TSM waveform marks a significant achievement for TrellisWare and all of our partners,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “I want to thank the entire team at TrellisWare, our valued partners, and the customers who place their trust in our technology. We look forward to the continued growth of this ecosystem and for new technology like our Katana™ waveform to be fielded into these systems.”

TrellisWare recently announced the launch of the next-generation Katana waveform, their newest resilient narrowband waveform designed to operate in highly contested radio frequency (RF) communication environments, that supports Sensitive But Unclassified - Encrypted (SBU-E) security level interoperability with US Army Program of Record (PoR) Warrior Robust Enhanced Networking (WREN) Narrowband (WREN NB) waveform.

If you are attending SOF Week in Tampa May 9-11, visit TrellisWare in booth # 1643 to learn more about our resilient communications solutions, or contact sales@trellisware.com to schedule a private meeting.