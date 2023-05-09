SDDOT Celebrates 27 Years of 511 Service for South Dakota Travelers

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

David Huft, Intelligent Transportation Systems Program Manager, 605-773-3358

PIERRE, S.D. – On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will celebrate “511 Day” with 27 years of service to South Dakota citizens and travelers. South Dakota pioneered the nation’s first statewide traveler information telephone service #SAFE (#7223) in November 1996. #SAFE became 5-1-1 in 2001. The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, including road conditions, closures, construction, incidents, and weather forecasts. SDDOT provides a 511 website at https://sd511.org and the SDDOT 511 mobile app for both iOS and Android users.

To celebrate “511 Day”, here is a review of the 511 services SDDOT has provided through the years:

25 million https://sd511.orgwebsite user engagements;

Over four million phone calls to 511 South Dakota;

Seven million SDDOT 511 mobile app user engagements;

mobile app user engagements; 325 thousand SDDOT 511 mobile app downloads; and,

mobile app downloads; and, Three million My511SD alerts via email or text message (how to register).

For major construction projects, 511 also provides links to individual project websites. As the SDDOT gears up for a busy summer construction and travel season, South Dakota citizens can continue to turn to SD511 for all of their traveler information needs.

