Sidewalk Construction in Sturgis Closes Otter Road

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

STURGIS, S.D. – On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, traffic on Otter Road in Sturgis will be detoured around the work zone between Vanocker Road and Raccoon Road. This closure is part of a three-phase construction project to construct a new sidewalk along Vanocker Road and Otter Road.

Phases one and two were completed last year with final clean-up work performed over the last two weeks.

The prime contractor on this $745,000construction project is Big O Concrete, LLC of Mitchell, SD. The project is anticipated to be complete by mid-June of this year.

