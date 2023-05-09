AUVSI Launches Trusted Cyber Certification Program for Uncrewed Vehicles

AUVSI Trusted Cyber

DENVER, CO, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today from the keynote stage of XPONENTIAL 2023, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced the launch of a voluntary cybersecurity certification for uncrewed systems. AUVSI Trusted Cyber is based on industry-developed standards frameworks to address cyber risks specific to autonomy and robotics.

The AUVSI Trusted program currently includes AUVSI Trusted Cyber Certification and Green UAS Certification, which was launched in February 2023. Green UAS is a commercial effort to apply cyber methodologies modelled off of DIU’s Blue UAS “Cleared List” process to extend relevant cyber credentialing to the U.S. industrial base with the goal of accelerating capabilities available to customers who do not immediately require Department of Defense (DoD) authority to operate. Green UAS also offers a more streamlined pathway to the Blue UAS 2.0 cleared list.

AUVSI Trusted Cyber Certification will be available to systems in the air, ground, and maritime domains. The AUVSI Trusted program will also be expanded to include certifications for specific user industries or system domains. AUVSI is working with government agencies to adopt these certifications as policy guiding their procurement of uncrewed systems. AUVSI is working with and Fortress Information Security (Fortress) as the official compliance evaluator for the Trusted Cyber Certification Program.

“End-users who rely on uncrewed systems for critical operations – such as public safety, commercial delivery, and infrastructure inspection – are increasingly looking for detailed information about their systems’ security, origin, and data access,” said Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer at AUVSI. “Safety and security will maximize our industry’s great potential. AUVSI’s Trusted Cyber certifications are developed to fill this need and build trust needed to expand commercial and government adoption of uncrewed systems.”

“As it became clear that there was a gap in the cyber security landscape for uncrewed systems, AUVSI and Fortress moved rapidly to proactively address this issue,” said Tobias Whitney, Vice President of Strategy and Policy for Fortress. “This cybersecurity framework will provide the level of trust and assurance that users, regulators, and the public need in order to feel secure about the widespread use of uncrewed systems and their protection against cyber attacks.”

The AUVSI Trusted Cyber framework of standards include a mapping of threats, attack vectors and mitigation controls. The Trusted Cyber Certification program will test the following areas against four frameworks: corporate hygiene, product and device, supply chain risk review, and remote operations.

The program’s enterprise cyber risk mitigation model was developed in coordination with AUVSI’s Cybersecurity Working Group, which includes broad and diverse representation of companies of all sizes in commercial, civil, and defense sectors and government agencies. Working Group members worked towards consensus, established standards, and facilitated proactive cybersecurity policies and actions among uncrewed systems manufacturers, suppliers, and operators.

Learn more about the program, including a list of industry participants, at auvsi.org/trusted-cyber.

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About Fortress

Fortress secures North America's critical infrastructure and defense supply chains from cyberattacks on operational and critical enterprise technologies. Fortress' proprietary technology platform orchestrates advanced cyber supply chain risk management and vulnerability management programs. Fortress operates the Asset to Vendor Network, AUVSI’s Trusted Cyber Program and the North American Energy Software Assurance Database, which give critical operators confidence that the products, services, and software they obtain from others are cyber-safe. Fortress is a Goldman Sachs portfolio company.

About XPONENTIAL

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America, XPONENTIAL is the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. Founded on a belief that cross-pollination drives innovation, it’s the only event designed to advance the entire autonomy ecosystem. Each year, the show welcomes thousands of the industry’s top minds to cultivate collaboration, spark new ideas, and this year, build the blueprint for autonomy. XPONENTIAL is a catalyst – helping each attendee transform their vision into real opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.xponential.org

