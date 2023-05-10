Adlera Lab Becomes the First Medical Laboratory to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation

This means that staff has undergone specialized training to better understand and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals.

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adlera Lab earns the Certified Autism Center™ certification, which marks the first medical laboratory to become autism certified. This accolade means that staff have undergone specialized training to better understand and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals during their visit to their laboratory facility. This certification is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), and it ensures that autistic individuals and their families can receive high-quality care and support. The Lab joins other autism certified Alluvion Health locations to enhance services and options for the Great Falls community.

To receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation, Adlera Lab’s team met stringent requirements by IBCCES, which entails dedication to serving autistic individuals, having at least 80% of staff trained and certified, and a commitment to engage in specialized autism training on an ongoing basis. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity(https://www.spdstar.org/sites/default/files/file-attachments/Sensory_Over-Responsivity_in_Elementary_School_Prevalence_and_Social_Emotional_Correlates_2009.pdf) and 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism in the United States(https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/ss/ss7202a1.htm?s_cid=ss7202a1_w#T1_down), the demand for more trained and certified healthcare options like Adlera Lab is at an all-time high.

“Adlera Lab’s autism certification helps our staff with speaking to the patient in ways that make treatment and processes easy to understand. Our Certified Autism Center™ certification not only encourages us to stay apprised of what is going on in the autism community, but also allows us to be an advocate in that community while demonstrating our commitment to those we serve in Adlera Lab,” said Cory Reeves, Executive Director, Adlera Lab.

Adlera Lab offers a broad range of tests ranging from a traditional blood panel to tests for common illnesses, covid/flu, hepatitis, and STD/STIs. The lab also offers home draws for those who cannot travel to the lab.

"This growing partnership with Alluvion Health is an important step in improving access to autism services in the area and providing a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory sensitive individuals and their families,” shared Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “Adlera Lab’s commitment to ongoing training and certification will help the team provide inclusive care for the whole community.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Adlera Lab

Adlera Lab was founded in 2019, born from a need to bring more affordable, quality, and reliable medical tests to the people of Great Falls. The lab provides a broad range of tests such as blood, urine, as well as other tests ranging from a traditional blood panel to tests for common illnesses, covid/flu, hepatitis, and STD/STIs. Adlera Lab is also pleased to offer home draws for those who cannot travel to the lab.

