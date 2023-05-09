Department Kicks off Beef Month at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

WHAT: New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will visit Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse to join the NY Beef Council and the NY Beef Producers Association in kicking off Beef Month and announcing a new culinary adventure promoting the beef industry across the state.

The celebration marks the beginning of Beef Month, which is celebrated nationally in May. The beef industry is a critical component of New York agriculture, generating more than $298 million in sales annually.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Following the program, a special sampling of brisket and beef burger sliders and delicious toppings will take place.

WHERE: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

WHO: State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

Ashley Russell, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council

Mike Nugent, Chief Operating Officer at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Zack Welker, Herd Manager of SK Herefords and Vice President of the New York Beef Producers Association