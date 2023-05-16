Element by Westin Bali Ubud Strides Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow
Leading the way toward a sustainable future for hospitality, Element by Westin Bali Ubud is committed to reducing waste and energy consumption.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Element by Westin Bali Ubud, a modern and sustainable hotel in the heart of Bali's cultural center, is proud to announce its recent Green Globe Certification. This certification recognizes the hotel's commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices.
Under the leadership of General Manager. Richardo Tutuko and Sustainability Champion, Bayu Suryawan, the hotel has participated in various events, activations, and ongoing initiatives to promote sustainability.
Element by Westin Bali Ubud has taken a huge step by enforcing a no-smoking policy in every hotel room and offering open areas for family activities inside the hotel. The hotel has pledged to reduce plastic waste by 100% in hotel rooms and 80% in the Food & Beverage area, including utilizing the farm-to-table concept at Andong Teras Restaurant. As well as utilizing organic material and ecologically friendly technology at Pancamaya Wellness.
Partnering with Marriott initiatives through Marriott Business Council (MBC), Element by Westin Bali Ubud has participated in environmental initiatives such as mangrove tree planting, beach clean-ups, and school renovations. In addition, the hotel works with community centers and charitable organizations to support environmental and social-cultural causes.
Element by Westin Bali Ubud is an active participant in the Road to Awareness campaign, which falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: "Doing Good in Every Direction". This platform guides the company to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.
The hotel has also developed a comprehensive strategy to creating awareness so everyone can care for the environment via a sustainable management plan driven by four key pillars.
The Environmental pillar focuses on reducing pollution, conserving resources, and preserving biodiversity, ecosystems, and landscapes. By implementing sustainable practices, Element by Westin Bali Ubud ensures that its operations have minimal impact on the environment.
The Socio-Cultural pillar involves actively participating in corporate social responsibility (CSR) actions, community development, support for local entrepreneurs, respect for local communities, implementing policies against exploitation, human trafficking, diversity, equitable hiring, and employee protection.
The Quality pillar emphasizes providing exceptional service that exceeds guest expectations while contributing to the economic well-being of the surrounding community through local ownership, employment, and buying local products. A sustainable business should benefit its colleagues, customers, business partners, owners, and other stakeholders.
Finally, the Health and Safety Issues pillar ensures that Element by Westin Bali Ubud complies with all established health and safety regulations that ensures the protection of both guests and colleagues.
These efforts and the commitment to make a positive impact have led the hotel to reach successful resource management through several programs. These efforts reflect Element by Westin Bali Ubud’s dedication to responsible practices and demonstrate the effectiveness of its vision for a great and sustainable future, based on good management knowledge and effective operations and providing high-quality services for everyone.
