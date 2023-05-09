Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof Connecting Guests with the Taste of Local
Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof, a landmark hotel since 1806, has achieved Green Globe re-certification for its commitment to sustainability
We can't save the world alone, but we should do at work, as well at home, as much as we are able to do”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof, a landmark hotel located in the heart of Weimar, has been a place of hospitality and encounters since 1806. First certified in 2018, Grand Hotel Russischer Hof has achieved Green Globe re-certification in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices.
— Deputy Director, Peter Wagner
Green Globe is the global certification program for sustainable tourism and travel, and the world's most recognized sustainability certification for the tourism sector. The certification is based on rigorous criteria and independent third-party auditing and recognizes businesses that are committed to making positive contributions to the environment and local communities.
Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof, has implemented a number of sustainability initiatives, including energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, water-saving measures, waste reduction and recycling programs, and eco-friendly guest amenities. The hotel has also established partnerships with local suppliers and producers to source sustainable and locally grown food and beverages.
Since February the hotel has been buying its bread rolls and loaves from a traditional local bakery shop and not using ready-made mix or frozen rolls. The bakery prepares its dough fresh each day with flour milled locally and sourced from wheat grown by farmers around Weimar. The same goes for pastry items in the hotel’s coffee house (Kaffeehaus). Instead of using frozen products, pasties and cakes are supplied by a local pâtisserie which bakes fresh every day.
In March this year, Deputy Director, Peter Wagner began as head of the hotel’s Green Team which consists of staff member from Housekeeping, Food & Beverage, Kitchen, Front Office and Engineering. The focus is to ensure proper waste management in every department, and to discuss any other possibilities in regard to saving energy and costs as well “Green” products and equipment.
Deputy Director Wagner said, “For me is important to lead by example as well to always check that the employees are following our environmental efforts. We can't save the world alone, but we should do at work, as well at home, as much as we are able to do in regards to time, money and abilities.
“We can also use bikes or public transport more often or buy less meat and more bio (organic) products from local suppliers,” added Deputy Director Wagner.
CEO of Green Globe, Birte Pelayo said, "We are proud to support the Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof in its sustainability efforts. The hotel's commitment to sustainable tourism practices demonstrates its leadership in the tourism industry and sets an example for other businesses to follow."
The Best Western Premier Grand Hotel Russischer Hof is part of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a global hospitality brand with a portfolio of more than 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries. The hotel's Green Globe certification underscores Best Western's commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, and its efforts to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates.
