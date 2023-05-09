Twelve Stone Health Partners Announces New Infusion Center Opening
In Duluth, GA supporting the northeast Atlanta AreaMURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Stone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the greater Atlanta business and healthcare community the opening of their next infusion center located at 2925 Premier Parkway, Suite 145, Duluth, GA 30097.
This is TwelveStone’s 12th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill), Georgia (Canton, Cumming and Lithonia) and Roanoke, VA. These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management.
“We are thrilled to expand just northeast of the Atlanta area partnering with Lauren Comer FNP-C and her team,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “It is a blessing to offer an exceptional patient experience to residents of this community.”
Patients receive care in a private treatment room, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
“We are excited to offer this much needed service to our community for chronic care,” shares Lauren Comer, clinical supervisor. “We are proud of the high-quality service offered by TwelveStone Health Partners.”
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both
the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit 12stonehealth.com.
