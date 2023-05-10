BLAHOTELSEARCH CHANGING THE BOOKING LANDSCAPE FOR HOTELS AND CUSTOMERS
Hotels have long relied on online travel agencies (OTAs) to reach customers and fill rooms. However, these companies charge high commission fees, often up to 30% of the booking value, which can cut into hotel profits. In response, a new platform has emerged that allows hotels to make direct bookings without the need for an intermediary.
The platform, called BLAHOTELSEARCH, was founded by a group of hospitality and financial industry veterans who recognized the need for a more efficient and cost-effective way for hotels to reach customers. BLAHOTELSEARCH offers a user-friendly interface that allows hotels to list their rooms, set their own prices, offer value added services and manage bookings in real-time.
One of the key benefits of BLAHOTELSEARCH is that it allows hotels to retain more of the revenue from each booking. Unlike OTAs, which charge commission fees, BLAHOTELSEARCH charges hotels a flat monthly fee for use of the platform, but the hotels pay 0% fees for the first 6 months. This means that hotels can increase their profits by reducing their reliance on OTAs.
Another advantage of BLAHOTESEARCH is that it allows hotels to build direct relationships with their customers. When customers book through OTAs, they often have limited interaction with the hotel itself. With BLAHOTELSEARCH hotels can communicate directly with customers and provide personalized service, which can lead to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.
BLAHOTELSEARCH is also designed to be highly customizable, with features that allow hotels to tailor their listings to their specific needs. BLAHOTELSEARCH also provides hotels with detailed analytics and reporting tools to help them optimize their listings and improve their performance.
In addition to benefiting hotels, BLAHOTELSEARCH also offers advantages for customers. By booking directly through the hotel, customers can often get better rates and more value based offers not available on other OTA sites. They can also communicate directly with the hotel staff to ask questions, make requests, and get personalized recommendations.
Overall, BLAHOTESEARCH represents a promising new platform for hotels looking to increase their direct bookings and reduce their reliance on OTAs. With its user-friendly interface, customizable features, and transparent pricing model, BLAHOTELSEARCH has the potential to transform the way hotels do business and improve the overall customer experience.
Customers log on to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan your next trip or hotels write to us to become a partner hotel on the BLAHOTELSEARCH platform.
