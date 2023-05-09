RLDatix Announces Partnership with Nashville General Hospital
The RLDatix and Nashville General Hospital partnership will enable safer care delivery and advance health equity for the health system’s patient populations.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of technology solutions enabling healthcare operations, announced a formal partnership with Nashville General Hospital (NGH), a leading public safety-net hospital serving patients in Nashville, Tenn. RLDatix will implement its entire suite of solutions across the governance, risk, compliance, and workforce management portfolio.
By integrating RLDatix solutions, NGH will streamline and generate operational efficiencies, increasing its focus on proactively identifying and addressing risks to patient safety and quality outcomes.
“The healthcare landscape has changed significantly since the pandemic’s onset, particularly related to workforce and risk management initiatives,” said RLDatix CEO Jeff Surges. “Ready access to information and data across an organization's governance, risk, compliance and workforce management functions is critical to prevent harm, improve care quality, and align strategy.”
The decision to partner with RLDatix underscores their commitment to delivering the highest quality care and advancing health equity in its community hospitals by investing in cutting-edge technology and services. Our partnership with RLDatix is an exciting opportunity for us to leverage the power of shared data to proactively
identify potential issues and continuously improve our operational healthcare processes,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, D.Sc., FACHE, chief executive officer of NGH. “Having visibility into data insights across governance, risk, compliance, and workforce management will help our leadership and care teams make better informed decisions.
We are thrilled to see how this partnership will take us to the next level of care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and further strengthen our ability to provide exceptional care to our community.
“Integrated data that produces meaningful insights and better informs decision making from the executive level all the way to bedside care is paramount,” Surges said. “As platforms continue to replace departmental solutions, our partnership with Nashville General Hospital further validates the value of an enterprise approach to operations to support the delivery of safer healthcare for all.”
About Nashville General Hospital
Founded in 1890 as City Hospital, the area’s original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year, regardless of their ability to pay. Accredited by the Joint Commission, Nashville General Hospital’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care – including specialty care through the 24 clinics of the Nashville Healthcare Center – and training tomorrow’s clinical caregivers. For more information, visit NashvilleGeneral.org.
About RLDatix
RLDatix is a global healthcare technology company helping organizations to provide safer care. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, we integrate and automate workflows across governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and workforce management functions to deliver critical insights that improve quality outcomes. As the only technology platform
linking workforce management and GRC, our broad suite of enterprise software applications and services enable the identification of risk, enhance operational efficiency and compliance, and build a consistent, transparent culture of safety. RLDatix is committed to helping our customers inspire trust and provide a better, safer
experience for clinicians, staff, and patients alike. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.
