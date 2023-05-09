ICARO Media Group Announces New President for Brazil and LATAM

Andre Müller Borges, President for Brazil and LATAM

Former Brazilian Secretary of Telecommunications André Müller Borges to Lead ICARO Growth in Brazil and LATAM

Working to improve the telecommunications and media sectors' competitiveness and sustainability has been my mission for several years and is especially rewarding to me.” — Andre Müller Borges

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. a Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) sector company, announces the appointment of Andre Müller Borges as President, Brazil and LATAM, a new position reporting to Paul Feller, ICARO chairman and CEO. With decades of experience in a variety of strategic and operational leadership roles in the Brazilian telecommunications space in both the private and public sectors, Mr. Borges will lead ICARO’s overall growth and strategy in Latin America.

Mr. Borges has extensive experience in executive leadership within regulatory, legal and executive management roles in the telecom and media broadcast sectors in Brazil and LATAM. He has held executive posts with top telecom and media broadcast companies that include Oi, Globo, and NET Servicos de Comunicacao (later acquired by Claro S/A, an América Móvil subsidiary in Brazil). Mr. Borges also served as Brazil’s Secretary of Telecommunications, where he coordinated revisions to the Brazilian Telecommunications General Law and oversaw the consolidation of all telecommunications policies and regulations. Mr. Borges started his career as a lawyer and legal manager at Alcoa before becoming a partner at Tozzini, Freire, Teixeira e Silva Advogados Law Firm.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the appointment of André M. Borges as President of Brazil and Latin America,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “André brings a proven track record of leadership, executive management and regulatory controls within the top telecom, media broadcast and government sectors. As we expand our businesses within Brazil, Columbia and Mexico, I am confident that Andre’s vast experience will help lead ICARO to success.”

“I am quite excited to be leading the process of generating revenue growth as a key component of ICARO’s partnerships with telecoms and media operators, as it is an essential foundation for their sustainable and prosperous futures in a changing digital space,” stated Mr. Borges. “Working to improve the telecommunications and media sectors' competitiveness and sustainability has been my mission for several years and is especially rewarding to me.”

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.