Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,907 in the last 365 days.

Part CAMO & 145 Integrated HF/SMS Recurrent Training with Voice Over are available on SOL

Part CAMO & 145 Integrated HF/SMS Recurrent Training with Voice Over are available on SOL

Part CAMO & 145 Integrated HF/SMS Recurrent Training with Voice Over are available on SOL

Sofema Online is delighted to share that its training portfolio has been updated with two new courses

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to present the latest addition to their online portfolio of EASA Compliant recurrent training courses:

>> EASA Part CAMO Human Factors Recurrent with SMS
>> EASA Part 145 Human Factors Recurrent with SMS

Which Important Questions should be addressed to the training provider before buying?
- Do they offer Free of Charge Enrollment for Assessment Purposes?
- Do they offer Voice Over with all recurrent training courses?
- Do they offer Multi Delegate / Multi-Course discounts?
- Are Module Questions & Course Examinations included in the course? – Yes, every course does.
- Can the delegate print the certificate on completion? – Yes, the digital certificate is available for print upon completion.

Clients share that a professional voice-over, as well as effective content, are 2 of the most serious considerations.

Sofema Online has become the leading provider of EASA-compliant online training, with over 24,000 enrollments during 2022 and currently offering over 300 Courses, Packages & Diplomas. The SOL training portfolio is available on this page

Sofema Online Safety Management and Human Factor courses provide Voice Over to ensure value is added to the course which results in very strong positive client feedback.

Why Sofema Online’s Safety Management and Human Factor Courses?

- People are at the core of the aviation system and everyone should focus on the need to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.
- In addition, people must strive to ensure they are able to deliver a strong human performance to protect both the person and the system.
- The CAMO whilst not directly “hands on” sits in the middle of the maintenance story, communicating with both the operator and maintainer.
- It is critically important to ensure that all CAMO personnel are willing to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.

Guest Enrollment is available for Training, Engineering, and Quality Managers
SOL provides the opportunity to experience the courses without cost as a guest. Senior managers are enrolled for auditing and assessment purposes. A FOC guest enrollment is requested at team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment CAMO/145 HF & SMS recurrent”.

Next Steps

Additional comments or questions are addressed at team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Part CAMO & 145 Integrated HF/SMS Recurrent Training with Voice Over are available on SOL

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more