Part CAMO & 145 Integrated HF/SMS Recurrent Training with Voice Over are available on SOL
Sofema Online is delighted to share that its training portfolio has been updated with two new coursesSOFIA, BULGARIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to present the latest addition to their online portfolio of EASA Compliant recurrent training courses:
>> EASA Part CAMO Human Factors Recurrent with SMS
>> EASA Part 145 Human Factors Recurrent with SMS
Which Important Questions should be addressed to the training provider before buying?
- Do they offer Free of Charge Enrollment for Assessment Purposes?
- Do they offer Voice Over with all recurrent training courses?
- Do they offer Multi Delegate / Multi-Course discounts?
- Are Module Questions & Course Examinations included in the course? – Yes, every course does.
- Can the delegate print the certificate on completion? – Yes, the digital certificate is available for print upon completion.
Clients share that a professional voice-over, as well as effective content, are 2 of the most serious considerations.
Sofema Online has become the leading provider of EASA-compliant online training, with over 24,000 enrollments during 2022 and currently offering over 300 Courses, Packages & Diplomas. The SOL training portfolio is available on this page
Sofema Online Safety Management and Human Factor courses provide Voice Over to ensure value is added to the course which results in very strong positive client feedback.
Why Sofema Online’s Safety Management and Human Factor Courses?
- People are at the core of the aviation system and everyone should focus on the need to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.
- In addition, people must strive to ensure they are able to deliver a strong human performance to protect both the person and the system.
- The CAMO whilst not directly “hands on” sits in the middle of the maintenance story, communicating with both the operator and maintainer.
- It is critically important to ensure that all CAMO personnel are willing to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.
Guest Enrollment is available for Training, Engineering, and Quality Managers
SOL provides the opportunity to experience the courses without cost as a guest. Senior managers are enrolled for auditing and assessment purposes. A FOC guest enrollment is requested at team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment CAMO/145 HF & SMS recurrent”.
Next Steps
Additional comments or questions are addressed at team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube