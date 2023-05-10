Functional Fiber-Based Packaging Asia Conference to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges and Solutions
With the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, this conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest trends and network with industry leaders”BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functional Fiber-Based Packaging Asia conference is set to take place on May 30th and 31st, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. This conference will bring together packaging experts and professionals from around the world to tackle and explore sustainable packaging challenges as well as innovative solutions from fiber-based materials, specifically designed for food contact or service, and non-food applications.
The conference will feature a diverse range of expert speakers, including representatives from Indian Institute of Packaging, Electrolux, Bobst, MM BOARD & PAPER GmbH, SGK Inc., SATS, Tomypak Flxible Packaging, Oji Paper, Emerald Technology Ventures, ZipForm Packaging and Henkel. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these industry experts and engage in discussions that focus on sustainable packaging solutions that promote circular economy and sustainable development.
The conference will explore the latest advancements in sustainable packaging. Speakers will share practical packaging insights on how to design packaging that meets the functional requirements from consumers while reducing the environmental impact, and the key considerations in the transition from poly-laminates to paper packaging. The agenda will feature case studies on how leading companies are implementing various packaging strategies that are efficient and cost-effective.
The growing role of fiber-based materials in sustainable packaging is another focus of this agenda. Experts will share packaging regulation development in India, Australia and New Zealand, and corresponding opportunities for fiber-based and renewable materials in the circular economy. The moderated panel will be dwelling on sustainable fiber material sourcing and how businesses can maintain transparency through the supply chain.
Attendees can assess how fiber-based materials can be a sustainable replacement for plastic and other difficult-to-recycle packaging materials, technoeconomic of dry molded fiber technology. Associate Sponsor’s BOBST will update on their collaborative work on innovative coating solution that increases the barrier functionality of the packaging solutions.
"We are thrilled to host the Functional Fiber-Based Packaging Asia conference and bring together leading experts to discuss innovative solutions for sustainable packaging," said CMT, the conference organizer. "With the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, this conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest trends and network with industry leaders."
The conference is targeted towards packaging companies that supply PFAS-free fiber packaging for food contact application to various industries like food and beverage manufacturers, retailers and catering service providers, FMCG and brand owners. Attendees will include packaging experts, sustainability managers, government officials, and other professionals who are interested in promoting sustainable packaging practices.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit https://cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=230509&;
Media Contact:
Grace Oh
grace@cmtsp.com.sg
+65 6345 5701
