Japan Positions Renewable Gas as a Demand Driver as Tokyo Summit Focuses on Global Supply, Standards and Deployment

Tokyo summit examines Japan’s renewable gas strategy, biomethane and e-methane supply, carbon markets and investment across Asia’s energy transition.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan’s renewable gas strategy is moving into a more defined execution phase, as biomethane, e-methane and BioLNG gain traction within the country’s broader decarbonisation and energy security agenda. Renewable Gas Markets Asia 2026 (ReNewGasAsia), organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), will convene policymakers, utilities, investors and infrastructure leaders in Tokyo to examine how demand, supply and market frameworks are aligning to support renewable gas deployment across Japan and the wider Asia Pacific Industry participation reflects growing alignment between Japan’s gas buyers and global renewable gas suppliers. The event is supported by Tokyo Gas Co Ltd as Host Sponsor and Anew Climate LLC as Gold Sponsor, alongside Blunomy, Vanguard Renewables and Arthur D. Little, with additional contributions from Mobius Renewables, HySights and KindlePoint Partners—signalling increasing commercial interest in scaling renewable methane supply into Japan and the region.Japan’s policy direction, including blending ambitions and decarbonisation mandates, is translating into structured demand for low-carbon gaseous fuels. The key challenge now lies in securing reliable, certified and cost-competitive supply that can integrate into existing LNG infrastructure. This dynamic positions Japan as an emerging demand centre, with growing influence on global renewable gas supply development and trade flows.ReNewGasAsia 2026 begins with a focus on Japan’s demand outlook and regional market development, examining how renewable gas is expected to be utilised across gas grids, LNG markets, industrial processes and low-carbon fuel applications. Perspectives from across Asia Pacific will also assess how early-stage markets such as Singapore’s biomethane sandbox are evolving, including pricing signals, policy frameworks and pilot developments.Global supply and market structuring form a central part of the discussions, bringing together producers, project developers and market intermediaries to evaluate feedstock availability, production scalability and export potential. Sessions will explore how supply from North America, Europe and Asia can be aggregated, certified and delivered into Japan, alongside the evolving role of trading players in facilitating cross-border flows.As markets develop, carbon intensity (CI), lifecycle analysis (LCA) & certification frameworks are becoming critical to procurement decisions and pricing structures. Discussions will address how differing methodologies and standards impact market credibility and comparability, and how stakeholders are balancing environmental integrity with practical implementation.A key pillar of the agenda is applications and commercial deployment, examining how renewable gas can be integrated into LNG infrastructure, marine fuels, heavy transport and industrial operations. These sessions highlight the realities of cost premiums, infrastructure compatibility and the role of renewable gas in supporting decarbonisation across multiple end-use sectors.The conference also explores technology pathways and production scalability, including methanation, biomass-based routes and synthetic methane development. Industry participants will share insights into cost reduction, system integration and the role of renewable gas in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries.Infrastructure and logistics remain critical enablers, with discussions on the utilisation of LNG terminals, shipping and storage to support BioLNG and renewable gas trade, as well as the practical constraints affecting scalability across different markets.From an investment perspective, renewable gas is increasingly viewed within Asia’s broader energy security and diversification strategy, with focus on project bankability, offtake structures and capital deployment in a developing market environment.Renewable Gas Markets Asia 2026 will take place in Tokyo on 19–20 May 2026. Further details are available at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260514&pu=311822 Media Contact:In Japan: Email: conferences@cmtsp.com.sg Tel +81 80 8082 1078 (Asami Shimada)Outside Japan: Email: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg Tel: +65 6346 9113

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