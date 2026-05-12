11th SCAPET Conference to Address Circular Plastics Packaging, PCR Supply and EPR Policy in South & Central America

11th SCAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th SCAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America, organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), will take place on 27–28 May 2026 in Buenos Aires, with Alpek Polyester as the Gold & Networking Reception Sponsor & EREMA as an Associate Sponsor, bringing together senior decision makers from across the plastics packaging, recycling, brand owner and investment communities at a time of accelerating regulatory pressure and shifting economics in the regional circular economy.The much anticipated SCAPET conference series is positioned against rising requirements for recycled content, the rollout of extended producer responsibility frameworks, and growing pressure on the availability, quality and pricing of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials across South and Central American markets.The conference is a timely platform as several regional markets move toward tighter packaging regulation and mandatory circularity targets. In Brazil, new legislation taking effect from January 2026 requires market participants to engage in reverse logistics and producer responsibility systems for plastic packaging while targeting 22% recycled content and a 32% recovery rate, adding further urgency to investment discussions surrounding PCR supply, collection infrastructure and packaging redesign.Market volatility, uneven waste collection infrastructure, and the challenge of translating corporate sustainability commitments into commercially scalable circular packaging solutions form the backdrop to this year’s agenda. In several key markets, new regulatory mandates are coming into force that require producers and brand owners to engage more directly with reverse logistics systems, recycled content targets and traceability requirements, increasing the urgency for practical dialogue between resin producers, recyclers, converters, consumer goods companies and policymakers.The two-day programme opens with a regional macroeconomic assessment led by Mr. Federico Di Yenno, Economic Analysis Manager – Southern Cone Region at Deloitte Argentina, who will examine inflation, interest rate and foreign exchange trends across Latin America, alongside the impact of global tariff changes, energy price volatility and shifting trade flows on regional manufacturing competitiveness and investment planning. This economic context frames subsequent discussions on how regulatory and market forces are reshaping circular plastics strategies at the company level.An early focus of the agenda is the evolving circular plastics market in Latin America, with attention to how regulation is increasingly acting as a market driver. Ms. Taís Sozo Marcon Bett, Director of Chemicals and Specialties for Latin America at MaxiQuim Chemical Business & Intelligence, will address demand fundamentals, pricing behaviour and policy developments across countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, alongside forward-looking perspectives on how the new regulatory landscape is expected to influence investment and material flows in the coming years.Securing sufficient volumes of PCR at consistent quality remains one of the most pressing challenges for brand owners operating in fragmented collection systems. Ms. Agustina Sitler, Procurement Plastic Feedstock Senior Manager LATAM at Unilever de Argentina, will present a procurement-led perspective on closing the loop, addressing how companies are managing price volatility, availability risks and supplier partnerships to build more resilient regional PCR supply chains while meeting internal sustainability targets.Collaboration across the value chain is explored further through a panel discussion that brings together recyclers, material producers, brands and investors to examine what it takes to scale circularity beyond pilot projects. Confirmed panel participants include Mr. Nicolas Pell Richards, Director at Reciclar S.A.; Ing. Jose Luis Picone, Executive Director of the Cámara Argentina de la Industria de Reciclados Plásticos (CAIRPLAS); Mr. Ivan Marco, Senior Sustainability Manager at Dow; Ms. Nataly Acosta, Senior Manager for Investor Relations and Communications in Latin America at Circulate Capital; and Ms. Luciane Cohem, Regional Packaging Head – Latam, ReckittDiscussion themes include aligning costs and return across the value chain, integrating informal waste collection systems into traceable supply streams, and making EPR frameworks workable through closer industry–government cooperation.Local production challenges also feature prominently. Ms. Ines Magneres, responsible for Commercial Management at Alpek Polyester Argentina, is scheduled to address the strategic importance of local PET and rPET producers amid mounting pressure from oversupply, open-market import competition and uneven regional regulation. Particular attention will be given to Argentina’s position as the only South American country without mandatory rPET content requirements, and the implications this creates for domestic recycling economics and investment viability.The agenda also examines how sustainability commitments are being operationalised within the dairy packaging sector. Mr. Gaston Ezequiel Dominguez, Head of Packaging Development at Mastellone Hnos., together with Mr. Mauricio Turcato, PD&I Business Development Manager LATAM at Amcor, will discuss how changing consumer expectations, product protection requirements, recyclability goals and recycled-content targets are reshaping packaging strategies across the regional dairy value chain. The discussion will also explore lightweighting, food safety considerations and collaborative approaches to delivering measurable sustainability outcomes.Cross-border perspectives on PET circularity are addressed by Mr. Cr. Alvaro Queijo, Director at Envases Mercosur, and Ms. Jimena Gasparini Olasaguirre, Industrial Manager of Ecopet who will jointly examine efforts to scale food-grade rPET in Uruguay to meet recycled-content mandates. The session is expected to cover collection and washing infrastructure, decontamination technologies , regulatory approvals and the role of long-term offtake agreements in making food-grade rPET investments bankable.Technology and innovation themes continue with contributions from Mr. Ederson Sotini, Application Sales Consultant – Bottle Applications LATAM at Erema Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen, alongside further discussion from Amcor on packaging design and innovation strategies to address cost, performance and sustainability pressures across packaging formats in the Mercosur region.The second day of the conference will spotlight on circularity of flexible Packaging, PCR adoption & alternative materials. The session starts with Ms. Nataly Barros, Climate & Sustainable Sourcing Senior Manager for Latin America at Royal Canin, Mars, with presentation topic to be advised. Mr. Víctor Vildósola Saavedra, Sustainability and Recycling Manager at Winpack, who will deliver a presentation titled What Buyers Want: Consumer & Retailer Expectations For Flexible Packaging.. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important purchasing factor, Mr. Vildósola will discuss how consumer behaviour and retailer expectations are reshaping packaging strategies in Latin America. The session will examine the balance between affordability, functionality and environmental performance, while highlighting how flexible packaging producers can stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.Following the presentations, delegates can look forward to an engaging panel discussion: Can Flexible Packaging Ever Be Truly Circular In South America? The panel will bring together industry stakeholders to examine the realities, limitations and opportunities surrounding circular flexible packaging systems in the region. Discussions will address collection infrastructure, recyclability challenges, policy developments, brand commitments, and collaboration across the value chain to improve material recovery and circularity outcomes.Adding to the discussion, Ms. Luciane Cohem, Regional Packaging Head – LATAM at Reckitt, will present Challenges In Scaling Pcr Use & Reducing Plastics Waste In Home Care Packaging. Her session will explore the technical, commercial and supply chain barriers associated with increasing PCR content in home care packaging, while also highlighting practical approaches to reducing plastics waste and supporting circular packaging targets across Latin America.The conference extends the conversation to alternative materials and regulatory outlooks, including a session on compostable films led by Ms. Veruska Causo Rigolin, Sales Manager for South America at Futamura and President of the Brazilian Association of Biodegradable and Compostable Polymers. Her session will explore market trends and regulatory considerations shaping the adoption of compostable materials in the regional packaging landscape.The 11th SCAPET Series is expected to attract participants from across South and Central America and beyond, including brand owners, FMCG manufacturers, packaging converters, resin producers, recycling companies, technology providers, waste management operators, financial investors, consultants and association representatives. Networking sessions are embedded throughout the programme, including a dedicated networking reception at the conclusion of the first day, sponsored by Alpek Polyester.The 11th SCAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America will be held at the Pestana Buenos Aires City Center & Spa Hotel from 27 to 28 May 2026. More information is available at: https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260609&pu=312802 Media Contact:Within Latin, Central & South America, contact Tanya:Email: tanyatardan@gmail.com / tanya@cmtsp.com.sgMobile: +5255 3655 0760Outside Latin, Central & South America, contact Huiyan:Email: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sgTel: +65 6346 9113

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