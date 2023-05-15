Ads for our Future Awards First $100,000 Digital Advertising Grant to the Institute for Justice

Ads for our Future campaign to support the Institute for Justice The logo for Ads for our Future Brian Aitken, CEO of Topple and founder of Ads for our Future

Ads for our Future awards digital advertising grant to Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm fighting for civil and individual liberties.

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ads for our Future, an organization dedicated to amplifying stories of vital issues and supporting organizations working towards solutions for human liberty, clean energy independence, and economic progress, has announced its first beneficiary of a digital advertising grant.

The Institute for Justice (IJ), a public interest law firm that represents everyday people when the government violates their constitutional rights, will receive a digital advertising grant of up to $100,000.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the Institute for Justice in their mission to end widespread abuses of government power and secure constitutional rights for all Americans,” said Brian Aitken, Chairman of Ads for our Future. “Their work is critical to preserving the foundations of a free society, and we are honored to provide a digital advertising grant to amplify their message and reach even more people.”

The Institute for Justice has been fighting for civil liberties since 1991, and over the years, it has grown to become a nationally recognized civil liberties law firm with offices in seven states. IJ’s work focuses on limiting the size and scope of government power and fighting for individual liberty.

The first campaign is centered around the story of Linda Martin, who stored her home savings at a safe deposit box company in Beverly Hills, which had been in business for years and boasted state-of-the-art security. However, the FBI raided the business, and Linda found out through local news that her savings were in their possession.

Though Linda had done nothing wrong, the FBI sent forfeiture notices to hundreds of box renters, including Linda, indicating that the government wanted to take their property forever, without specifying any wrongdoing.

Linda teamed up with the Institute for Justice to file a class-action lawsuit challenging the FBI’s forfeiture notices. The government should be required to explain why it is forfeiting someone’s property to prevent wrongful seizures and forfeitures.

Ads for our Future is providing the Institute for Justice with a $100,000 digital advertising grant to help amplify stories like Linda’s through Topple Ad Network, the advertising platform that helps brands efficiently find and engage with millions of American consumers outside of the Google ecosystem.

Within the first 5 days, the campaign to tell Linda’s story has already earned 1,507,172 impressions and 7,005 clicks across Topple’s network of publishers.

Ads for our Future came up with the creative and launched the campaign across Topple Ad Network using part of this advertising grant so that more people can become aware of the work the Institute for Justice is doing on behalf of people like Linda.

“It is our hope that Linda, and others, will get their hard earned money returned to them and that this case will lead to long term civil asset forfeiture reform,” said Brian Aitken, founder of Ads for our Future.

Ads for our Future offers multiple ways to support their mission, including making a donation, becoming an agency partner, becoming a corporate sponsor, or becoming a publisher partner. Every contribution helps further their mission and create a better future for all.

Ads for our Future (AFOF) was founded in 2023 by Brian Aitken to provide digital advertising grants to students, researchers, non-profits, and startups working on causes and ideas that aren’t getting the attention they deserve. Members of the media may learn more at adsforourfuture.org.