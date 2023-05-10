Gausium Wins MECHF Award 2023 for Innovative Product
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of autonomous cleaning solutions, has once again been recognized for its innovation, winning the prestigious MECHF Award in the category "Innovative Product of the Year" for its floor cleaning robot, Phantas.
The MECHF (Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities) Awards recognize excellence in the cleaning, hygiene, and facilities management industry of the Middle East market. The award ceremony was held on 5 May 2023 in Dubai, UAE.
Gausium emerged as the winner of this year’s Innovative Product of the Year award, which honors products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, performance, and potential to make a significant impact in the industry. The award entries were evaluated based on their innovativeness, ergonomic design, user-friendliness, eco-friendliness, and applicability in the Middle East market. In winning this award, Gausium has outshined a distinguished shortlist of industry stalwarts including Karcher, Tork, and Diversey.
Released in 2022, Phantas is Gausium's latest product that integrates the company's most up-to-date and state-of-the-art technologies. Equipped with advanced AI vision sensors, the cleaning robot can identify floor contamination and autonomously perform spot cleaning where waste is detected. This means the robot operates with intelligence and flexibility, adapting to real-time situations instead of following a predetermined cleaning plan. Its compact and lightweight design also allows for increased maneuverability and accessibility, filling the market void of robotic floor cleaners for small-sized commercial facilities.
Phantas was the winner of the 2022 ISSA Innovation Awards in the category "Innovation of the Year", which is the most prestigious honor of all the award categories. The dual recognition by both the ISSA and MECHF Awards is a testament to the product’s cutting-edge technology.
According to Gausium, the company has won numerous innovation awards globally in the cleaning industry over the past year, with the MECHF award being the fifth and latest addition to their prestigious accolades.
"We feel honored that our unique Phantas has won the MECHF award and is appreciated as a realistic technology miracle in the Middle East cleaning industry." said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium.
