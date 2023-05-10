Gausium Wins MECHF Award 2023 for Innovative Product

Phantas wins MECHF Award 2023

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of autonomous cleaning solutions, has once again been recognized for its innovation, winning the prestigious MECHF Award in the category "Innovative Product of the Year" for its floor cleaning robot, Phantas.

The MECHF (Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities) Awards recognize excellence in the cleaning, hygiene, and facilities management industry of the Middle East market. The award ceremony was held on 5 May 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

Gausium emerged as the winner of this year’s Innovative Product of the Year award, which honors products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, performance, and potential to make a significant impact in the industry. The award entries were evaluated based on their innovativeness, ergonomic design, user-friendliness, eco-friendliness, and applicability in the Middle East market. In winning this award, Gausium has outshined a distinguished shortlist of industry stalwarts including Karcher, Tork, and Diversey.

Released in 2022, Phantas is Gausium's latest product that integrates the company's most up-to-date and state-of-the-art technologies. Equipped with advanced AI vision sensors, the cleaning robot can identify floor contamination and autonomously perform spot cleaning where waste is detected. This means the robot operates with intelligence and flexibility, adapting to real-time situations instead of following a predetermined cleaning plan. Its compact and lightweight design also allows for increased maneuverability and accessibility, filling the market void of robotic floor cleaners for small-sized commercial facilities.

Phantas was the winner of the 2022 ISSA Innovation Awards in the category "Innovation of the Year", which is the most prestigious honor of all the award categories. The dual recognition by both the ISSA and MECHF Awards is a testament to the product’s cutting-edge technology.

According to Gausium, the company has won numerous innovation awards globally in the cleaning industry over the past year, with the MECHF award being the fifth and latest addition to their prestigious accolades.

"We feel honored that our unique Phantas has won the MECHF award and is appreciated as a realistic technology miracle in the Middle East cleaning industry." said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium.

Gausium Wins MECHF Award 2023 for Innovative Product

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

