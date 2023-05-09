Submit Release
Changing the EASA Regulatory Complaint and Vocational Short Course Training Mindset with SOL Corporate Freedom Pass 5

SOL provides a seismic change to how corporate clients engage with the Sofema Online training platform

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com delivers what can only be described as a major change to how their corporate clients engage with their online platform.

Clients share that they would highly recommend the SOL training platform because the courses are informative & easy to follow, and exams are difficult enough (as expected).

What is Corporate Freedom Pass 5 (CFP5)?

Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass provides the entire workforce of the company with access to a portfolio of online training courses which would normally Cost Several 000’s Euros.

>> Important Client Note: If carefully managed, it is possible to achieve the equivalent of approximately 1250 Online Training Days nominal in a single year!

How much does the Corporate Freedom Pass 5 cost?

Clients can choose 6 or 12 months of access:

>> (CFP 5 - 12) - 12 Monthly payment of 550 EUR - 2nd Year 10% Discount
>> (CFP 5 - 6) - 6 Monthly payment of 825 EUR - Renewal 10% Discount

Seismic Change Really – Maybe an Exaggeration?

Actually not – A Sofema Online Course Can be up to 100 times cheaper than our competitors (yes, it’s true) so seismic is not an exaggeration!

See the current cost of a single delegate attending an equivalent course:

>> Competitor 1 - 540 GBP (plus VAT) for 1 delegate attending a single 1-day course.
>> Competitor 2 - 640 Euros for 1 delegate attending a single 1-day course.

What training is available on the Sofema Online platform? There's no Limit!

Well, clients will decide the enrollment schedule – currently, there are 300 courses, packages & diplomas available - Our full program of training courses is available here.

Examples

>> Crisis Management equivalent to 2 days in the classroom.
>> Developing a Maintenance Control Centre equivalent to 3 days in the classroom.
>> Accident Investigation equivalent to 3 days in the classroom.

Summary Overview: The cost of a single month’s subscription allows enrollments equivalent to up to 125 Days of Training per month/(nominally SOL identifies as 5 slots for 5 training days = 25 training days/week).

Bonus: Additional Discount for an advance payment plan is available

Next Steps

More details about the Sofema services are available on the following websites: www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com. Questions are addressed at team@sassofia.com.

