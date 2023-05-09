Mad Catz Announces the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Introducing the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11: Mad Catz's versatile wireless gaming keyboard with tri-mode connectivity, compact design, and premium build quality.HK, HONG KONG, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading manufacturer of innovative gaming peripherals, today announced the launch of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This cutting-edge keyboard sports tri-mode connectivity (wired, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0), making it the first of its kind from Mad Catz. The compact 100-key design delivers all the functionality gamers desire in a space-saving size without compromising on performance or style.
Key Features of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:
• Tri-mode connectivity (wired/2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth 5.0)
• 100-key compact design form factor
• CNC aluminum frame
• Hot-swappable Mad Catz mechanical red switches
• 16.8 million per-key RGB lighting
• Up to 30 hours of playtime
• NKRO and 100% anti-ghosting
The S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 boasts a high-quality CNC aluminum frame, hot-swappable Mad Catz mechanical switches, up to 30 hours of playtime, and per-key RGB backlight, making it a stunning showpiece for both performance and style.
With its tri-mode connectivity and up to 30 hours of playtime, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 provides a comprehensive solution for gamers looking for both portability and connectivity.
Built for quality, durability, and aesthetics, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 sports a premium CNC aluminum frame, aluminum keyboard feet, and a spacebar adorned with the iconic Mad Catz scratch logo.
The compact 100-key form factor of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 offers all the functionality of a full-size keyboard in a conveniently compact size, freeing up valuable desk space for a more ergonomic and comfortable gaming experience.
Mad Catz's hot-swappable mechanical switches were designed with gamers in mind, offering precise, smooth, and durable linear actuation up to 80 million keystrokes. The S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 also allows for easy customization with key and switch puller tools included.
The magnificent RGB lighting of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 includes 16.8 million per-key backlighting and two RGB side light bars, taking your gaming setup to new heights of style.
Finally, the gold standard of mechanical keyboards, NKRO and 100% Anti-Ghosting, ensure precise detection of all commands for a flawless gaming experience.
The S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available for purchase at Mad Catz's official website and authorized retailers.
The Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will begin shipping from Q2 2023. Availability may vary by region. For more on availability, pricing, or sales inquiries please contact Mad Catz at the contacts below.
About Mad Catz
Mad Catz®, the legendary gaming hardware brand, has been leading innovation in gaming hardware for three decades. Mad Catz designs products for gaming across multiple platforms including PCs, consoles, handheld consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz Global Limited is the brand owner of Mad Catz and has its branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz promotes its brand across five continents and distributes its products around the globe.
For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit www.madcatz.com. You can also find out more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, and S.T.R.I.K.E., are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
