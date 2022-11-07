Mad Catz Announces the Tournament Edition 3 Arcade Fight Stick
Classic Sanwa components, multi-platform compatibility, mod-ready form factor, swappable faceplate art, additional buttons & tool, and enhanced portability.KOWLOON, HONG KONG , November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is pleased to announce our new Tournament Edition 3 Arcade Fight Stick. The T.E.3 Arcade Fight Stick is the third version of the iconic Mad Catz Tournament Edition series. As with previous versions, the T.E.3 features the classic Sanwa Denshi buttons delivering an authentic arcade experience with the legendary quality and durability of Sanwa components. This latest iteration features enhanced multi-platform compatibility, improved convenience and portability, and a mod-friendly design.
Multi-Platform Compatibility
Maximum compatibility with your favorite gaming platform ensures you’ll be able to connect your fight stick to your favorite platform. The T.E.3 connects to Xbox, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC.
Improved Convenience and Portability
More macros, two turbo modes, PlayStation touchpad, and share buttons make the T.E.3 better integrated with consoles for an upgraded arcade experience. Portability and convenience are enhanced on the T.E.3 with a convenient carry handle, shoulder strap attachments, and convenient in-unit storage.
Mod-Friendly Design
The T.E.3 was designed to be easily customized. Additionally, the T.E.3 comes with additional buttons, a screwdriver, and easy access to internal connections and components. Easily change the buttons, faceplate art, or perform other modifications at the push of a single button. Also, downloadable faceplate art for the T.E.3 will soon be available at our website.
Combining the best of multi-platform compatibility, convenience, portability, and easy-to-mod characteristics, the T.E.3 proudly continues the Tournament Edition legacy.
----
About Mad Catz
Mad Catz®, the legendary gaming hardware brand, has been leading innovation in gaming hardware for three decades. Mad Catz designs products for gaming across multiple platforms including PCs, consoles, handheld consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz Global Limited is the brand owner of Mad Catz and has its branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz promotes its brand across five continents and distributes its products around the globe.
For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit www.madcatz.com. You can also find out more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, and R.A.T., are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Mad Catz Tournament Edition 3 Arcade Fight Stick