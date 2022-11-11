Mad Catz to Showcase Product Evolution at CES 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is pleased to announce our return to CES in Las Vegas. This year we’re pleased to showcase our product evolution which includes all new versions of classic products and new wireless variants of our legendary peripherals. This year, we’ll be showcasing the following products:
Tournament Edition 3 Arcade Fight Stick — Our latest version of the iconic Tournament Edition Series Arcade Fight Stick
C.A.T. 9 — Multi-Device RGB Wireless Game Controller
G.Y.R.A. & G.Y.R.A. C1 — Premium Ergonomically-Designed Gaming Chairs
S.T.R.I.K.E. 6 — 60% 61-Key RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
S.T.R.I.K.E. 11 — 100-Key Tri-Mode RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
G.L.I.D.E. SPEED X & XL — High-Precision Ultra-Smooth Gaming Surfaces
S.U.R.F. RGB — Water-Resistant RGB Gaming Surface
M.O.J.O. M2 — Lightweight High-Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse
P.I.L.O.T. 3 —Ultra-Portable Multi-Device Gaming Headset
P.I.L.O.T. 5 — RGB-Enhanced USB Gaming Headset
P.I.L.O.T. PRO — 5.8GHz Wireless RGB Gaming Headset
This year Mad Catz will be hosting our showcase at the Venetian Hotel. For appointments or further information please reach out to us at the contacts below.
About Mad Catz
Mad Catz®, the legendary gaming hardware brand, has been leading innovation in gaming hardware for three decades. Mad Catz designs products for gaming across multiple platforms including PCs, consoles, handheld consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz Global Limited is the brand owner of Mad Catz and has its branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz promotes its brand across five continents and distributes its products around the globe.
For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit www.madcatz.com. You can also find out more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, and R.A.T., are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Mad Catz PR
Mad Catz
pr@madcatz.com
