Mad Catz to Showcase Product Evolution at CES 2023

Mad Catz Returns to CES Product Evolution G.Y.R.A. Gaming Chair

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is pleased to announce our return to CES in Las Vegas. This year we’re pleased to showcase our product evolution which includes all new versions of classic products and new wireless variants of our legendary peripherals. This year, we’ll be showcasing the following products: Tournament Edition 3 Arcade Fight Stick — Our latest version of the iconic Tournament Edition Series Arcade Fight StickC.A.T. 9 — Multi-Device RGB Wireless Game ControllerG.Y.R.A. & G.Y.R.A. C1 — Premium Ergonomically-Designed Gaming Chairs S.T.R.I.K.E. 6 — 60% 61-Key RGB Mechanical Gaming KeyboardS.T.R.I.K.E. 11 — 100-Key Tri-Mode RGB Mechanical Gaming KeyboardG.L.I.D.E. SPEED X & XL — High-Precision Ultra-Smooth Gaming Surfaces S.U.R.F. RGB — Water-Resistant RGB Gaming SurfaceM.O.J.O. M2 — Lightweight High-Performance Wireless Gaming MouseP.I.L.O.T. 3 —Ultra-Portable Multi-Device Gaming HeadsetP.I.L.O.T. 5 — RGB-Enhanced USB Gaming HeadsetP.I.L.O.T. PRO — 5.8GHz Wireless RGB Gaming HeadsetThis year Mad Catz will be hosting our showcase at the Venetian Hotel. For appointments or further information please reach out to us at the contacts below.About Mad CatzMad Catz, the legendary gaming hardware brand, has been leading innovation in gaming hardware for three decades. Mad Catz designs products for gaming across multiple platforms including PCs, consoles, handheld consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz Global Limited is the brand owner of Mad Catz and has its branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz promotes its brand across five continents and distributes its products around the globe.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit www.madcatz.com . You can also find out more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, and R.A.T., are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.