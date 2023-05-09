Topple Ad Network Pledges $2 Million in Advertising Support to Ads for our Future

Brian Aitken, CEO of Topple and founder of Ads for our Future The logo for Ads for our Future

Topple Ad Network commits $2 million to Ads for our Future to amplify causes and ideas that don't get the attention they deserve.

Ads for our Future will provide digital advertising grants to students, researchers, non-profits, and startups working on causes and ideas that aren’t getting the attention they deserve.” — Brian D. Aitken

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple, the advertising platform that helps brands efficiently find and engage with millions of American consumers outside of the Google ecosystem, has announced a commitment of $2 million in digital advertising resources to Ads for our Future. This donation will help amplify causes and ideas that are not getting the attention they deserve, with a focus on human liberty, clean energy independence, and economic progress.

Ads for our Future was founded by Brian Aitken, a long-time advertising professional and the founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network. Aitken previously helped to build the paid media practice areas at agencies like Ketchum, Assembly, and JPL where he helped to manage over $6 billion in advertising budgets on behalf of brands like 20th Century FOX, E*Trade, and The Hershey Company. Before entering the world of advertising, Aitken majored in environmental policy at Rutger's School of Environmental & Biological Sciences and was an advocate for individual rights. Aitken's personal effort, aided with the help of countless individuals and organizations, helped pave the way for over twenty individuals to receive executive clemency–including gubernatorial pardons–for unjust convictions of victimless and violent-less offenses in the State of New Jersey between 2010 – 2018. Brian Aitken has long been a steward for environmental and individual rights and views Ads for our Future as the natural evolution and intersection of his professional resources and passion for sustainability and human rights.

"I've directed the organization to focus on the areas of human rights, clean energy independence, and encouraging a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine," said Brian Aitken. "Every single one of those focus areas is a massive undertaking and to be clear: we're not doing the work. We're just amplifying it with digital advertising grants so these organizations and ideas get the attention they deserve. The credit goes to the doers, the engineers, the creators, and the people sacrificing their time to create a more free world for all of us. At Ads for our Future, we're just making sure people know their stories."

Through this commitment, Topple Ad Network will provide digital advertising grants through Ads for our Future to non-profits, students, researchers, and startups who are working towards solutions for human liberty, clean energy independence, and economic progress.

Ads for our Future offers multiple ways to support their mission, including making a donation, becoming an agency partner, becoming a corporate sponsor, or becoming a publisher partner. Every contribution helps further their mission and create a better future for all.

Ads for our Future (AFOF) was founded in 2023 by Brian Aitken to provide digital advertising grants to students, researchers, non-profits, and startups working on causes and ideas that aren’t getting the attention they deserve. Members of the media may learn more at adsforourfuture.org.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the leading advertising platform that helps brands efficiently find and engage with millions of American consumers outside of the Google ecosystem. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund. Topple is committed to helping businesses reach and engage with their target audience by providing a digital advertising platform where all voices can be heard and where digital advertising revenue can fund independent journalism and entertainment.