Nevada Hotel & Lodging Foundation Awards Over $37,000 In Scholarships to Las Vegas Hospitality Students & Employees
Eight Las Vegas hospitality students awarded over $37,000 in scholarships to support their education and contribution to the Nevada hospitality industry.
We are really pleased to be giving out eight scholarships this year. Based on the quality of the applications I am confident that we are investing in the future of the hospitality industry in Nevada.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Hotel & Lodging Foundation awarded scholarships tonight totaling over $37,000 to eight local Las Vegas University of Nevada-Las Vegas & The International School of Hospitality students at a ceremony at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus. This year’s scholarships are TRIPLE the amount the foundation provided in 2022 in thanks to the ongoing industry and community support.
The 2023 Scholarship Recipients Are:
- Mason Comastro, UNLV Student
- Willow Marshall, UNLV Student
- Alyssa Reyes, UNLV Student & Boyd Gaming Team Member
- Taylor Freeman, UNLV Student & The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Team Member
- Ayrton Yamaguchi, UNLV Student & MGM Grand and Waldorf Astoria Team Member
- Jason Thompson, UNLV Student and joining MGM Resorts International in June
- Oluwaseyi Joseph, The International School of Hospitality Student & MGM Resorts International Team Member
- Hans Landinger, UNLV Student & The Venetian Resort Team Member
The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation (NHLF) is the charitable arm of the Nevada Hotel & Lodging Association (NHLA), a high profile, award-winning, non-profit hospitality industry trade organization. NHLA has been active in the Nevada hospitality industry since 1979. The foundation was formed in 2018 with a goal of raising scholarship funds made available to employees and immediate family members of any property in the association. The foundation’s goal is to fuel the hospitality industry by providing the opportunity for further education for Nevadans.
“We are really pleased to be giving out eight scholarships this year. Based on the quality of the applications I am confident that we are investing in the future of the hospitality industry in Nevada. I was particularly impressed with our recipients’ many lofty career aspirations and that motivates us as a Foundation to keep growing our fundraising to play a bigger part in helping more future applicants reaching their goals as well.”
- Donald Bowman, Chair of The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation
The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation raises funds through donations as well as their annual signature fundraising event, The Great Chef Run. The Great Chef run is a community 5K Walk & Run featuring several unique hospitality industry twists such as chef jacket styled race t-shirts and chef hats that participants wear as their ‘chef uniform’, commemorative wooden spoons that are presented at the finish line instead of medals and high-end charcuterie boards and cutting knives as trophies. This year’s event was held on April 15th, 2023 at the Kellogg-Zaher Park with over 270 participants and featured live chef demonstrations from the Executive Pastry Chef of the Waldorf Astoria, food trucks and music DJ’d by DJ Esto Vega from Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
About The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation.
The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation is aligned with the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association to provide career scholarships for members and their immediate families. Investing time, effort and investment develops workforce talent and creates opportunities for our communities. We remain accountable as we rally our business leaders and communities in helping us to achieve our educational goals for Nevada’s hospitality industry. Together we can fuel the education and future development for people entering the industry or looking to advance.
