Nevada's Experience Strategy Associates and E+ Productions Awarded 9 Pinnacle Awards, 13 Honors for COVID campaigns
Las Vegas performers pose at the Nevada Governor's Mansion along side Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, organized by Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson of E+ Productions.
I am grateful for the efforts to educate and inform the public about COVID-19, masking, COVID Trace and the critical role of vaccinations play in our State’s recovery.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Las Vegas Valley Chapter held its 25th annual Pinnacle Awards on Thursday, Nov. 4th and awarded Experience Strategy Associates, Entertainment Plus Productions and their partners in their recent COVID-19 community activations including the Honorable Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada, the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force and Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center with 13 awards in total, including 7 Pinnacle Awards for the Nevada Covid Trace launch activation and 2 Pinnacle Awards for Santa Claus’s COVID-19 Vaccine In Time For Christmas. PRSA is a leading national organization that services the professional communications community.
— Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
In October 2020, Greg Chase, Founder of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson, President and Executive Producer of E+ Productions partnered with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force to help encourage more Nevadans to download and use the state’s COVID Trace contact tracing app. This innovative activation across the state helped increase the number of downloads over 5 times the prior daily average to keep our communities safe. "I am so proud of the team effort that went into the successful COVID Trace launch and I am glad to see those efforts recognized and honored by the Las Vegas Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America," said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "I am grateful for the efforts to educate and inform the public about COVID-19, masking, COVID Trace and the critical role of vaccinations play in our State’s recovery."
Knowing there was additional opportunity with the first distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, ESA, and E+ Productions partnered with Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas to ensure Santa Claus received his vaccine in time to carry out his annual duties for Christmas. This campaign quickly drew national and international attention with TMZ releasing the first exclusive story of Santa receiving his vaccine.
Prior to these honors, Greg and Doug have been awarded over 21 national awards for additional volunteer COVID-19 campaigns they have led across the country to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
