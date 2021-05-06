Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions Win Four Communicator Awards for COVID-19 Activations

The teams were recognized for their work over the last year on multiple community PSA Campaigns and Activations to help in the fight against COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions were honored this week with four Communicator Awards for their work over the last year on multiple community PSA Campaigns and Activations to help in the fight against COVID-19. Greg Chase, Founder & CEO of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson, President & Executive Director of Entertainment Plus Productions led multiple campaigns and activations including the Las Vegas Hospitals #MaskUpNV This Is ME PSA, the Nevada COVID Trace Launch and even helped Santa Claus get his COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas.These Honors Include:- 2021 Award of Excellence for an Integrated Campaign (#MaskUpNV Las Vegas Hospitals PSA)- 2021 Award of Distinction for a CSR Event Integrated Campaign (#MaskUpNV Las Vegas Hospitals PSA)- 2021 Award of Distinction for an Integrated Campaign (NV COVID Trace Launch)- 2021 Award of Distinction for an Integrated Campaign (Santa Claus COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign)The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others.About ESA & E+Experience Strategy Associates is a Las Vegas-based consulting group focused on helping organizations unlock potential & revenue through designing innovative brand & product strategies, customer insights, experience design & customer service culture training and development. Most recently, ESA has been actively engaged in supporting the local Las Vegas community in the fight against COVID-19.E+ Productions ENTERTAINMENT AND SO MUCH MORE... ENTERTAINMENT PLUS PRODUCTIONS is an award-winning, full-scale production company that provides entertainment, along with a full suite of production and design services. From intimate to epic, we create in the world of live events, television, film, continuous shows on land or sea, and any other realm requiring a generous serving of WOW. We are fun-loving, outrageous, over-the-top creatives who were born thinking outside the box. We are also a team who gets the job done on time, on budget, and all within an environment of mutual respect, inclusivity, and love for this artform.