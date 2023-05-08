Working visit to Moscow of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, May 8 - On May 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

It is expected that during this visit the Head of our state will take part in the solemn events dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory Day.