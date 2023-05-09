Harris Teeter now offers Demeter’s Pantry Fresh, Healthy Meals in the Deli
Harris Teeter just introduced Demeter's Pantry Latin and Mediterranean fresh meals. They taste and look homemade, and are conveniently ready to heat and enjoy.
Harris Teeter is giving a small business like us the opportunity to expand to new territory, North Carolina, and other states. We are thankful for the trust Harris Teeter put on us.”SILVER SPRING , MARYLAND , UNITED STATES , May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Demeter’s Pantry, a Maryland, woman owned company, partnered with Harris Teeter to offer its line of Latin and Mediterranean Meals in the deli, grab&go area. Made with real, natural ingredients, the meals taste and look homemade and are conveniently ready to heat and enjoy. Demeter’s Pantry offers a variety of three hand rolled Enchiladas with salsa verde and salsa roja and a line of Mediterranean meals under its own brand “The Greek Table”.
— Maria Kardamaki Robertson
“Our mission is to bring to customers that are looking for an easy meal the opportunity to eat something nutritious and flavorful, just like the way we want to feed our own families. We turn home recipes to healthy meals using simple, easy to understand ingredients” says Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter’s Pantry.
Demeter’s Pantry ready to heat-and-serve meals have extended shelf life without using any additives or preservatives. They are hand-made fresh every week with organic and all natural ingredients, using cage free eggs, meats with no added hormones, antibiotics from animals fed a vegetarian diet. They are made in small batches by hand, giving the customer a homemade experience while providing a healthy and quick meal solution. They offer something for everyone plant based, animal protein, and vegan meals.
Demeter’s Pantry is a small woman-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago. Brought to the market the first line of traditional Greek Cuisine meals under its brand “The Greek Table” and later introduced Mediterranean-fusion meals. Few years ago, Demeter’s Pantry expanded to traditional Latin cuisine offering handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with inhouse made sauces.
