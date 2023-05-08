Monarch School Students Receive Visits From California Justices

More than 60 students at Monarch School had the opportunity to learn about the judicial system from four California justices – Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and from the Fourth District Court of Appeals Administrative Presiding Justice Judith McConnell, Associate Justice Martin Buchanan and Associate Justice Jose Castillo.
